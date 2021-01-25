Classes to resume Tuesday at Vinita High School following threats, lockdown Monday

VINITA — Vinita Public Schools released students after 3 p.m. Monday after being on lockdown status for most of the day after receiving reports of a threat directed toward the high school.

The school was searched and cleared, according to a statement released by school, city and county law enforcement agencies.

No students or teachers were harmed, the statement said.

Classes will resume on Tuesday, officials said.

One person was in custody, according to law enforcement radio communications, but officials declined to comment.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the statement.

Television images showed vehicles from several law enforcement agencies in Vinita, about 65 miles northeast of Tulsa.