Class 6AI final -- Jenks vs. Edmond Santa Fe: Lineups, schedules, key matchups

When Santa Fe passes

OU commit Talyn Shettron is the state's most dynamic receiver. He has 57 catches for 1,044 yards and 14 TDs this season. He will go against shut-down cornerback Jayden Patrick, who saw Union hold Shettron to two catches last week. Patrick said that combined with his experience in last year's meeting will be valuable, "It helps me to see his tendencies and the routes he likes to run. I just enjoyed watching him, it will be a fun matchup." Trying to get the ball to Shettron is quarterback Scott Pfieffer, who has completed 155-of-226 passes for 2,218 yards and 29 TDs with seven interceptions.

Stat to know: 39

That's the combined sacks (22) and interceptions (17) for Jenks' defense, which has four pick-6s. The Trojans need to put the pressure on Pfieffer to keep him from getting the ball to Shettron and another playmaker, Angelo Rankin, who caught two TDs against Union. Santa Fe coach Kyle White said, "Angelo – he’s talented just like Talyn. Angelo is special with the ball in his hands. He’s dynamic."

Special teams