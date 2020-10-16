Class 5A state softball: Coweta, Carl Albert to square off for championship

Eisenhower pulled within 3-1 in the top of the second on Aamiyah Roberson’s RBI double to right field, but Coweta’s Bailey Cooper delivered a two-run single to right in the bottom of the second to make it 5-1.

Coweta pitcher Tarun Robinson took it from there, allowing only three hits over the final five innings (and six overall). She finished with seven strikeouts.

“Tarun pitched a heck of a game,” Dunn said. “Our girls, after that first day (of the tournament) dealt with the pressure of the atmosphere and being here much better, I thought. We minimized our strikeouts from the first game. We left a few too many (nine) stranded on the bases. Defensively, we’ve got to make the routine plays and limit our mistakes. We’ve got a good group and I’m excited for (Saturday). I think they’re ready and hooked up.”

In the other semifinal, Carl Albert had 12 hits but the Titans had trouble scoring runners, stranding nine. Pitcher Marissa Frolich singled and scored in the second inning on a double by Bryce Atkins to put the Titans ahead, but Claremore (23-14) answered in the fourth. Maddox Thomas singled to center field and raced to third base on a sacrifice bunt by Terran Schornick.