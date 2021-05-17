Clark Brewster finds himself in the middle of horseracing's biggest controversy

Clark Brewster is back in the news. As always, he’s got a righteous cause he’s fighting for and a rock-solid story to back it up.
That’s what defense attorneys do. And Brewster has a reputation — at least in these parts — for being one of the best and most colorful attorneys around.
That’s why no one should have been surprised to see him on television Saturday shadowing Amr Zedan, owner of Medina Spirit, at the Preakness.
Medina Spirit won the Kentucky Derby on May 1, but that title — and nearly $2 million in prize money — is in jeopardy after the horse failed a post-race drug test. Not long afterward, Brewster got a call from Bob Baffert, the horse’s legendary trainer.
“Bob is the one who reached out to me and asked me to get involved … and then ultimately I agreed to represent the owner,” Brewster said.
Brewster’s passion for horse racing, it so happens, is every bit as intense as his zeal for the law.
He grew up on a dairy and crop farm in Michigan, where he was introduced to horses at a young age.
“My father just had a deep and abiding love and devotion to horses, and I have had a horse since my earliest memories,” Brewster said. “Actually, I was 2 and I think my dad had bought me a horse (that) was 3. She lived to be 32, so my kids were able to ride her a little bit.
“It’s like people who love dogs or love cats or something, when you have a love for a horse, it’s hard to describe, but it’s just all through you. So I’ve never met a horse I didn’t like, honestly.”
Brewster’s love of horses has turned into a rather significant side business. In the last two decades his racehorses have had more than 3,000 starts across the country and earned nearly $12 million in winnings, according to Equibase.
“I am not just involved in the racing side, I have been involved in the breeding side,” Brewster said. “We have mares in New York and in Kentucky, a pretty extensive grouping of mares, and then we also usually keep another group of 20 mares in Oklahoma.”
Then there are times like these when his passions intersect and he finds himself representing horse owners like Zedan.
“I have done a fair amount of this kind of work over the last 15, 20 years in a number of different jurisdictions, in California and New York and Kentucky and Florida and Texas and those places,” Brewster said. “Since I am involved in the thoroughbred industry and have been for years, I know, I would say, most of the upper echelon of trainers and owners. It’s comfortable for me.”
But never have the stakes been so high. At the heart of the dispute surrounding Medina Spirit’s Kentucky Derby victory is a substance called betamethasone. Post-race tests revealed an elevated level of the corticosteroid, an anti-inflammatory medicine.
Brewster said part of the problem is that testing procedures for racehorses have become so sophisticated that miniscule amounts of a substance can show up in test results, leading to the false conclusion that someone has tried to cheat the system.
“A picogram is one-trillionth,” Brewster said. “And the best way to describe it, as one of the leading equine pharmacological experts in the country describes it as, if you live to be 32,000 years old, it would be one second of your life.
“So they are able to test at picogram level, so in some instances we think, ‘Well, that’s good, then we can really find out who might be involved in something illegal.’ The problem is, we have a growing realization that we have contaminants in our system.”
In Medina Spirit’s case, 21 picograms of betamethasone were found in the horse’s system, but no more than 10 picograms are allowed on race day, Brewster said. He and Baffert argue that the horse was exposed to it at a racetrack in California.
“He had a skin rash on his hip and had dispensed to the groom a balm or salve to put on the skin rash. This is all true,” Brewster said. “And in that medication there is a small amount of betamethasone. It is not something that is the same betamethasone that is in the hock or anything like that, it is just for the skin.
“And the horse either licked a bandage or it got up on a blanket and got into a source of the bridle and he has just a minute amount of this in his blood. Of course, it’s been reported, and it is completely non-contributory to anything. It is just one of those aberrational things that can happen.”
Not everyone is buying that explanation. The Louisville Journal Courier and other publications have reported that industry experts are skeptical.
Barry Irwin, owner of 2011 Derby winner Animal Kingdom, told the Journal Courier last week that horsemen and veterinarians with whom he’s spoken, “to a man believe that the positive finding is a result of Baffert’s Derby winner being injected in a joint … too close to Kentucky Derby Day.”
Brewster doesn’t see it that way, and said he expects that the split sample testing of Medina Spirit's blood and urine could begin as early as this week at the University of California, Davis.
“Some people think, ‘We’ll that’s a likely story,’ but that is the truth,” Brewster said of his explanation of events. “And when the split that we have a right to have a referee look at … when they analyze the referee sample, look at the features of the salve rather than the injectable, they’ll realize it is completely different betamethasone. It's not potent, it’s not injected.”
Any chance Medina Spirit had of winning the Triple Crown ended Saturday at the Preakness, where she finished third behind Rombauer. Brewster said spending time with the horse and Zedan prior to the race was an unsettling reminder of what is at stake with the Kentucky Derby test results.
“There were people who jeered and booed when he walked by,” Brewster said. "It was just the saddest thing."