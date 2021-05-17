Clark Brewster finds himself in the middle of horse racing's biggest controversy

Brewster said part of the problem is that testing procedures for racehorses have become so sophisticated that miniscule amounts of a substance can show up in test results, leading to the false conclusion that someone has tried to cheat the system.

“A picogram is one-trillionth,” Brewster said. “And the best way to describe it, as one of the leading equine pharmacological experts in the country describes it as, if you live to be 32,000 years old, it would be one second of your life.

“So they are able to test at picogram level, so in some instances we think, ‘Well, that’s good, then we can really find out who might be involved in something illegal.’ The problem is, we have a growing realization that we have contaminants in our system.”

In Medina Spirit’s case, 21 picograms of betamethasone were found in the horse’s system, but no more than 10 picograms are allowed on race day, Brewster said. He and Baffert argue that the horse was exposed to it at a racetrack in California.

“He had a skin rash on his hip and had dispensed to the groom a balm or salve to put on the skin rash. This is all true,” Brewster said. “And in that medication there is a small amount of betamethasone. It is not something that is the same betamethasone that is in the hock or anything like that, it is just for the skin.