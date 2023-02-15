CLAREMORE — Typically, this type of commemoration is reserved for elite coaches.

At Oklahoma State, the Cowboys and Cowgirls play on Eddie Sutton Court. At Georgetown, the Hoyas play on John Thompson Jr. Court. At Duke, the Blue Devils play on Coach K Court — a tribute to Mike Krzyzewski. John Wooden’s name is etched on the UCLA game floor.

Built in 1979, Claremore Sequoyah’s Olan Graham Fieldhouse is a perfect small-school gym. It’s so clean and brightly lit that it sparkles. The playing surface is flawless.

“It’s not uncommon,” Sequoyah Superintendent Terry Saul reports, “for Butch Rhine to be cleaning our gym at 3:30 or 4 o’clock in the morning on a game day.”

Rhine attended the Sequoyah school for 12 years and was a senior on Feb. 9, 1964, when he watched that night’s Ed Sullivan Show and the Beatles’ first performance on American soil.

Since 1989, Rhine has been Olan Graham Fieldhouse’s primary custodian. Sequoyah students know him as Mr. Butch, and he is the reason the Eagles play in such a beautiful gym.

Last week, the 77-year-old Rhine was stunned to learn that he would be honored in the same way Sutton was at OSU.

On Feb. 7, after the national anthem and before the start of an Adair-Claremore Sequoyah girls and boys doubleheader, two Butch Rhine Court logos were unveiled. His signature, in blue paint, is positioned so that spectators on each side have a good look.

“Yeah, I was shocked,” Rhine said. “I appreciate it, but it caught me off guard. It makes me feel good.”

This sort of tribute to a custodian might be unprecedented in the sports world. Saul had the idea to do it, and it was approved by the Sequoyah Board of Education.

“I just felt like it was a great way to honor a man who’s given so much to our community,” Saul said. “The reaction to this has been extremely positive. Hopefully, it sheds some light on his hard work to keep our gym looking like this.

“He’ll literally get on his hands and knees to make sure the floor shines the way he wants it to shine on game night.”

Rhine has been a Rogers County resident since his birth at tiny Franklin Hospital, which was Claremore’s primary health-care facility until 1955. Rhine’s longtime wife, Linda, died in 2010 after having worked at Sequoyah as a teacher’s aide. Both of their two children attended the school. Rhine currently has a grandchild there.

“Butch is our historian, too,” said Saul, Sequoyah's superintendent since 2003. “He’s very proud of his association with the school. You can ask him anything about Sequoyah history. He remembers when the school didn’t have air conditioning. He remembers when the school finally got running water.”

Not until Rhine’s fifth-grade year did the Sequoyah school have actual restrooms. Students and teachers had been using outhouses.

As a high school student, Rhine played basketball for the Eagles and also was a third baseman for the baseball team. Fifty-nine years ago, there were 25 kids in his graduating class. More recently, Sequoyah has 80 to 100 seniors each year.

On thousands of occasions, Rhine has swept the Sequoyah basketball court until there wasn’t a speck of debris. On Tuesday night, a few hours after a Tulsa World photographer got shots of Rhine and the Butch Rhine Court logo, the Claremore Sequoyah boys played well on that court — improving their record to 21-2 with an 85-48 victory over Tahlequah Sequoyah.

“I read a book about the importance of getting up every day, of hard work and of having a purpose about your job. That’s what Butch is,” Saul said. “He’s a man of few words. Regarding our culture and what he’s all about, Butch’s actions speak volumes about what we’re trying to teach around here.

“We have a motto: ‘All work is honorable.’ He exemplifies that, so I thought about a way of honoring him for his work.”

A few months ago, Rhine was asked by a school official to sign a document. It wasn’t an actual document. It was a trick. Saul just needed a clean copy of Rhine’s signature for the Butch Rhine Court logo and a beautiful tribute to a man who shows up every morning, does the work and has a purpose about his job.