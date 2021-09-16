Claremore museum to honor native son, Apollo 14 astronaut Stuart Roosa

CLAREMORE — The 50th anniversary of Claremore native and Apollo 14 astronaut Stuart Roosa’s trip to the moon is the inspiration behind a special day of activities planned for Saturday at the Claremore Museum of History.
Roosa Space Day: To the Moon and Back is set for 1-6 p.m. Saturday at the museum, 121 N. Weenonah Ave.
The event will serve to showcase the museum’s newly expanded Roosa Exhibit, which chronicles the late Air Force colonel’s life and career.
“We are extremely excited,” said Steve Robinson, museum board chairman, adding that the exhibit is expanding to three times its previous size.
New items include Roosa’s test pilot flight suit and headset, and clothing from his military service, donated by Roosa’s daughter Rosemary Roosa and the Stuart Roosa Foundation.
Also, on temporary loan from the National Air and Space Museum, is Roosa’s white NASA training jacket from his astronaut days.
The items from the Roosa Foundation are also technically loans, but Robinson expects it to be a permanent arrangement.
“They are very happy for us to have them,” he said.
Also part of the schedule Saturday, ground will be broken on a Roosa-themed playground, which is next to the museum and will serve families who visit the downtown area.
The $100,000 project is being funded by the city and should open in November.
Next to the playground site on Saturday, officials will also dedicate a moon tree. Moon trees, provided by the Moon Tree Foundation, are descendants of trees from a group of seeds that Roosa carried to the moon and back.
The tree, a sycamore, was planted earlier this year.
The Apollo 14 mission took place from Jan. 31-Feb. 9, 1971.
Roosa was command module pilot on the flight, joined by crewmates, Alan Shepard and Edgar Mitchell.
The 1951 Claremore High School graduate remains one of just 24 American astronauts to have traveled to the moon.
Robinson said: “We honor famous people from Claremore here at the museum, but Stuart Roosa is one of our favorites.”
That seems to be the case for visitors, too, as evidenced by children’s excited responses, he added.
“When they come in and learn that we have an astronaut from the little town of Claremore — someone who was able to live out his dreams, go to the moon and do all that he achieved — they learn that nothing is impossible,” Robinson said.