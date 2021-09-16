Claremore museum to honor native son, Apollo 14 astronaut Stuart Roosa

The $100,000 project is being funded by the city and should open in November.

Next to the playground site on Saturday, officials will also dedicate a moon tree. Moon trees, provided by the Moon Tree Foundation, are descendants of trees from a group of seeds that Roosa carried to the moon and back.

The tree, a sycamore, was planted earlier this year.

The Apollo 14 mission took place from Jan. 31-Feb. 9, 1971.

Roosa was command module pilot on the flight, joined by crewmates, Alan Shepard and Edgar Mitchell.

The 1951 Claremore High School graduate remains one of just 24 American astronauts to have traveled to the moon.

Robinson said: “We honor famous people from Claremore here at the museum, but Stuart Roosa is one of our favorites.”

That seems to be the case for visitors, too, as evidenced by children’s excited responses, he added.

“When they come in and learn that we have an astronaut from the little town of Claremore — someone who was able to live out his dreams, go to the moon and do all that he achieved — they learn that nothing is impossible,” Robinson said.

