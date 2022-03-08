Claremore man, his mother arrested in fatal shooting after neighbors' confrontation

A Claremore man and his mother accused in the fatal shooting of a motorcyclist reportedly made up differing stories for investigators about what followed a confrontation Sunday with his neighbor.

Gary Hubble, 58, and Lynda O’Fields, 78, were arrested after Michael Scott Hansen's body was found in a ditch along South 4230 Road in Rogers County.

"It is about as remote as Rogers County gets," Sheriff Scott Walton said of the crime scene.

A caller had reported the shooting around 5 p.m., saying she believed her neighbor fired upon her friend Hansen, according to a probable cause affidavit. Court records show Hansen, 43, had an Inola address.

The neighbor said she confronted Hubble after he had come onto her property, taking pictures of her, Hansen and her friends, and their license plates.

"We don't know what was said there," Walton said, adding it was a short time later that Hansen left on a motorcycle and gunshots were heard. The neighbor reporting seeing Hansen fall off of his motorcycle, according to a statement in the affidavit, but not the source of the shots.

Responding deputies found Hansen’s body in a ditch about 60 feet from shell casings found outside the home Hubble lived in with O'Fields.

When questioned, Hubble said he left his neighbor's property after she confronted him about taking photos and he later "heard several gunshots" and called 911.

His mother, meanwhile, told another deputy that Hubble fired the fatal shots himself.

After reportedly changing her initial story, O'Fields told investigators that Hubble heard Hansen's motorcycle and asked her to retrieve a rifle, which he fired from the front porch.

She offered various explanations of how they feared for their safety, though officers later determined Hansen was about 60 feet away with the kickstand up on his motorcycle at the time of the shooting.

"How can you show somebody's a threat at that distance? And no indications of a weapon," Walton said. "She knew her son was an ex-con, and she goes and gets the (rifle) for junior to kill this guy — and puts it back."

A .22-caliber rifle that appeared to match the shell casings in evidence was reportedly removed from the residence after O'Fields unlocked a storage cabinet for deputies.

Walton said Hubble had served time on convictions in Texas. He said medical examiners haven't confirmed the decedent's identity, but Hansen was "well-known" to Rogers County law enforcement.

Hubble and O’Fields were arrested and booked into Rogers County Detention Center about 2 a.m. Monday on first-degree murder and firearms complaints. They are held in lieu of bond.

Ashley Jones contributed to this story.

