Claremore man dies in motorcycle crash in Rogers County
Claremore man dies in motorcycle crash in Rogers County

  • Updated
A Claremore man died in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in Rogers County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

David Horton, 53, died following a massive head injury, troopers said.

He was driving a 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle south on Oklahoma 66, about 2.3 miles north of Claremore about 3:30 p.m. Sunday, when the vehicle veered off the road and into the center median, then lost control on the highway, the OHP reported.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was not wearing a helmet, the OHP said.

The cause of the crash was under investigation, troopers said.

