Claremore dairy farm in financial straits, seeks public's help via crowdfunding

Hammered by drought, heat, inflation and a recall, the owners of nearly a century-old dairy farm in Claremore are asking for financial help from the public.

Diane Williamson, co-owner of the Swan Bros. Dairy, recently started a GoFundMe site with a fundraising goal of $35,000.

"We are pretty much tapped out," Williamson said by phone Friday.

Last year, the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry recalled raw milk produced by the dairy because of a confirmed listeria detection. That cost the family-run company close to $200,000 over eight months, Williamson said.

Since then, it has been hit by setbacks both natural and man-made.

"This summer has been just terrible," Williamson said. "The heat came on so fast. It knocked our cows' production from over 400 gallons a day to around 300 gallons a day.

"They are still eating all the hay and feed and on top of that they had to eat even more hay because the pasture wasn't there. Of course, there's been inflation. Bales of hale we bought for $40 last year are $60 this year. It's just been a combination of things."

Also, the price of diesel and gas has climbed, lowering potential profit margins for deliveries.

"Everybody's had it hard," Williamson said. "It's just one of those things."

Harley Swan Sr. and his wife, Ruby, founded the farm in 1923 with one cow, and Harley went on to establish a milk route in town until World War II, when extra help became hard to find. The Swans’ sons, Harley Jr. and Larry, bought the dairy in 1962, with Harley Jr. and his wife, Dorothy, purchasing the entire operation a decade later.

Junior’s daughter, Diane Williamson, started in the business as a cheese-maker in the 1980s, and she and her husband, Don, purchased the farm in 2016.

Unable to secure a bank loan to offset losses this year, Williamson decided to partner with GoFundMe as a last resort.

Since her public plea for help, the community has rallied behind the family, purchasing more goods at their retail store, she said. By late Friday afternoon, 85 people had pledged more than $6,400 toward the fundraising goal. The family plans to use the money to purchase hay and catch up on the feed bill for their 72 dairy cows.

"Right now is the time of the year we have to buy enough hay to last us till next spring," Williamson said. "If the milk production goes back up with the cooler weather, that will indeed help.

"The cows are eating the same amount of hay and feed. When they start producing more milk, then obviously I can make a profit and get a little bit ahead."