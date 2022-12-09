Civil War Christmas program set for Saturday

How Christmas was celebrated during the Civil War will be the focus of a special program this weekend at the state’s largest Civil War battle site.
The Honey Springs Battlefield and Visitor Center’s annual Civil War Christmas event returns 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the center, 423159 E. 1030 Road near Checotah.
The event, which will also show off the newly expanded center, will include Christmas crafts, refreshments and Civil War reenactors dressed in period attire. Children will have the opportunity to sit, talk and take photographs with Santa.
The program is free to the public, but donations are welcome.
Although Christmas was celebrated during the Civil War by both the North and South, it was not officially designated a federal holiday until 1870.
Soldiers celebrated Christmas in camp during the war in many ways, including decorating trees, singing carols and giving gifts.
President Ulysses S. Grant designated Christmas as an official holiday after the Civil War in an attempt to reunite the still-fractured country.
For more information, call 918-617-7125 or email honeysprings@okhistory.org.
