Citywide worship service to promote racial reconciliation

Of what the Bible records of Jesus’ parting words to his disciples just before he was taken captive to be crucified, one “new command” is included: “As I have loved you, so you must love one another.”

“By this,” he continued, “all men will know that you are my disciples, if you have love for one another.”

The spirit of the exchange recorded in John 13 is exactly what two Tulsa-area church associations are inviting believing residents in the city to remember and reflect upon during the 29th annual Tulsa Together event this Sunday.

The citywide worship service, sponsored and organized by the Christian Ministers Alliance and the Tulsa Metro Baptist Network, aims to promote racial reconciliation and unite churches across the city for fellowship.

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once called 11 a.m. Sundays the most segregated hour in America, lamenting that many Christians are more likely to stick to their own ethnic group for worship rather than reach across the divide.

Tulsa Together was launched in 1994 to encourage Tulsans to try something new.

Typically held on the first Sunday in October, Tulsa Together begins with a morning pulpit swap in participating churches, where pastors and preachers switch congregations for a sermon, and ends with an evening fellowship and time of worship at one church.

That church this year will be Morning Star Baptist Church, 1014 E. Pine St. Small discussion groups will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday, with the main service scheduled for 6 p.m.

The Rev. Rodney Goss of Morning Star is slated to speak, and area choir members are encouraged to participate in the joint community choir.

“The Executive Committee of Tulsa Together is inviting and encouraging all Tulsa-area churches to participate in this remarkable service,” the leadership team wrote in a letter.

The following ministers and community leaders will be recognized at the service: Muskogee City Manager Mike Miller; the Rev. Marlon Coleman, Muskogee’s mayor; the Rev. M.C. Potter, Antioch Baptist Church pastor emeritus; the Rev. Anthony Scott, First Baptist Church North Tulsa pastor; Warren Blakney, North Peoria Church of Christ pastor; District Judge Caroline Wall; and Special Judge Tanya Wilson.

Churches that attend the evening service are asked to contribute $350 toward publicity, refreshments and printing costs, which can be made payable to Tulsa Together and mailed to the Rev. W.R. Casey Jr. at P.O. Box 2095, Tulsa, OK 74101. Those not financially able are welcome to attend.

For more information, call Casey at 918-951-7407.