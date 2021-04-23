City's new online COVID impact survey aimed at immigrant, minority communities

While participating in a national effort to gauge the COVID-19 impact on immigrants and minorities, the city of Tulsa hopes the results of a new online survey can also guide local response and recovery efforts.
City officials announced Friday that the COVID-19 Community Impact Survey is now available to complete online at cityoftulsa.org/resilienttulsa.
Members of Tulsa’s Black, indigenous and other communities of color are encouraged to complete the survey, providing insight into the pandemic’s effect on their well-being and sense of belonging.
Funded by Walmart Foundation and conducted in partnership with New American Economy, the national effort is working with the cities of Atlanta, Austin, Denver, Louisville and Tulsa.
Mayor G.T. Bynum said: “We want to ensure our COVID-19 response and recovery efforts are equitable and inclusive of all communities. (The survey) is an essential tool to understand what current response and recovery strategies are working and where we need to adjust or do more.”
The first 200 participants will be eligible to receive a $15 gift card, officials said.
To administer the survey, the Mayor’s Office of Resilience and Equity is working with YWCA Tulsa, Block Builderz, Community Service Council and UMA Tulsa to reach minority and immigrant communities.
The survey, offered in 16 languages, covers four areas: personal and household well-being; access to economic relief; cultural and linguistic inclusion; and perception of COVID-19 response and sense of belonging.
“In 2018, we adopted roadmaps like Resilient Tulsa and the New Tulsans Initiative Welcoming Plan as a commitment to address inequality and foster a sense of inclusion and belonging for all Tulsans,” Bynum said in a news release. With this latest effort, “our commitment continues.”
Su Phipps of the Community Service Council said through the organization’s close connection with Tulsa’s Hispanic/Latino and Burmese communities, “we are aware many of their families have been hit particularly hard by COVID-19. We anticipate that in partnering with the city, Tulsa will gain a better understanding of the pandemic’s impact on people of color, as well as their inclusion in Tulsa’s efforts to contain it.”
The survey results will also inform year four of New American Economy’s annual Cities Index, a tool that measures immigrant inclusion through an assessment of local policies and socioeconomic disparities.
To complete the survey, visit cityoftulsa.org/resilienttulsa.
For more information about the NAE Cities Index, visit newamericaneconomy.org/cities-index.
