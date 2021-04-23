City's new online COVID impact survey aimed at immigrant, minority communities

While participating in a national effort to gauge the COVID-19 impact on immigrants and minorities, the city of Tulsa hopes the results of a new online survey can also guide local response and recovery efforts.

City officials announced Friday that the COVID-19 Community Impact Survey is now available to complete online at cityoftulsa.org/resilienttulsa.

Members of Tulsa’s Black, indigenous and other communities of color are encouraged to complete the survey, providing insight into the pandemic’s effect on their well-being and sense of belonging.

Funded by Walmart Foundation and conducted in partnership with New American Economy, the national effort is working with the cities of Atlanta, Austin, Denver, Louisville and Tulsa.

Mayor G.T. Bynum said: “We want to ensure our COVID-19 response and recovery efforts are equitable and inclusive of all communities. (The survey) is an essential tool to understand what current response and recovery strategies are working and where we need to adjust or do more.”

The first 200 participants will be eligible to receive a $15 gift card, officials said.