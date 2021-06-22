City working to prevent evictions as moratorium set to expire June 30

With an eviction moratorium set to expire June 30, the city of Tulsa and its community partners working to prevent them, and increase knowledge of landlord/tenant rights and funding options.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Eviction Moratorium is set to expire at the end of the month, with a higher number of eviction cases expected to be heard in Tulsa County courts starting in July, the city said in a news release Tuesday.
The city and community partners are working to prevent evictions through various programs, such as the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) and the Gold Star Landlord program.
The city and its partners, including Tulsa County, Housing Solutions Tulsa, Restore Hope Ministries and Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma continue to work with judges and others to educate residents on the options available for those facing eviction, the release said.
“The City of Tulsa has been more focused on eviction prevention over the last two years than perhaps at any other moment in our history,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “Through our Emergency Rental Assistance Program and Gold Star Landlord program, the objective is to work with both tenants and landlords to prevent evictions and homelessness of our most vulnerable and lower-income families.”
Since the launch of ERAP in March 2021, the City and Restore Hope have successfully distributed nearly $4 million in rental and utilities assistance to more than 1,000 households affected directly or indirectly by COVID-19 who have had difficulty paying rent and utilities.
"COVID-19 created a burden on so many of our neighbors,” said Jeff Jaynes, executive director of Restore Hope Ministries. “Tenants bore the weight of mounting debt and the fear of losing their home.
"Landlords were burdened by their own bills piling up and few places to turn. Our hope for ERAP is that we can release those burdens and help people look to the future again. With ERAP paying back debt and even some future rent, our hope is that Tulsans can once more dream of a better day to come."
In addition to ERAP, the City’s Gold Star Landlord Program provides incentives and rewards for landlords and property managers who engage in the best rental practices. Currently, there are more than 12 Gold Star landlords in Tulsa.
"In the beginning of the pandemic our company had agreed that our company wouldn’t do any type of evictions,” said Scott Gordon, CEO of SLG Properties, “A lot of the tenants are families, and it’s important to allow and be able to meet their needs even in times of crisis because of the pandemic, it put them in a bad situation.”
Gordon, along with all other Gold Star landlords, are also part of the Early Settlement Mediation Program offered at no cost. The service offers tenants and landlords a way to voluntarily resolve disputes outside of a courtroom.
“The Early Settlement Mediation Program is an important resource to help landlords avoid the high costs of eviction, especially when a tenant has not paid rent,” City of Tulsa Housing Coordinator Kristin Maun said.
“A survey by Housing Solutions found that 75% of landlords rarely or never collected back rent from a tenant through an eviction judgment, and they incurred additional costs through eviction, including costs of preparing a unit for reletting and vacancy.”
The program has a 75 percent rate of settlement, and 94 percent of those settlements are successful.
More information about the Early Settlement Mediation Program can be found online at bit.ly/settlementmediation.
Restore Hope Ministries distributes $4 million in rent and utility assistance
Restore Hope Ministries has surpassed $4 million in rent and utility assistance through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), the organization said.
More than 900 applicants in the 20 eligible counties have received funds through the program, which assists landlords and tenants by paying past due rent, utilities (water, gas, and electric) and, in some cases, forward rent for up to three months.
Restore Hope received more applications in the first month of its launch than approximately ten years of requests prior to COVID-19.
Due to the enormous increase in applications, Restore Hope has made emergency adjustments, including staff increases, modifications to streamline the application process, and increasing website capacity.
Restore Hope prioritizes cases based on need, for example, prioritizing those with an eviction date.
More than 80% of the funds distributed have gone to families earning below 30% of the annual median income.