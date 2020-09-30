City wins key legal victory in effort to establish Tourism Improvement District

The legal battle over the city’s Tourism Improvement District is headed back to Tulsa County District Court after the Oklahoma Supreme Court reversed former Judge Linda Morrissey’s ruling that the TID was invalid because it was created in violation of state law.
In a 5-4 vote, the Supreme Court ruled this week that the city was within its rights when it limited its TID to hotels with 110 rooms or more. The plaintiffs in the case, TOCH LLC, had argued that the statute establishing TIDs requires that all hotels with 50 or more rooms be included in the district.
State law “provides municipalities the authority and discretion to create hotel advertising improvement districts for any size hotel the municipality deems appropriate, so long as they have at least 50 rooms,” the court ruled. “City did not exceed the authority granted to it when it chose to limit the TID to 110 rooms or more. The district court erred in granting the summary judgment.”
The court's ruling marks a significant victory for the city, which has been defending itself against legal challenges to the TID since it was unanimously approved by the City Council in November 2018.
City officials and Visit Tulsa, the Tulsa Regional Chamber’s tourism arm, have argued that the TID would provide an essential source of revenue to bolster the city’s marketing opportunities and help make the city more competitive in attracting events to Tulsa.
The TID has not been in effect since June 2019, when Morrissey issued a temporary injunction. She issued a summary judgment in January finding the TID was invalid, prompting an appeal by the city and Tulsa Hotel Partners LLC, an intervenor in the case.
As approved by the City Council, the 30-year TID would require hotels with 110 rooms or more to pay a 3% assessment on room stays.
At the time, the city of Tulsa and the Tulsa Regional Chamber estimated that the 33 hotels included in the TID would raise $2 million to $3 million a year in assessments.
The funds can be used solely for what could reasonably be “calculated to increase occupancy and room rates for the assessed properties as a class, including convention and tourism facility expenses directly related to such marketing services,” according to the council resolution creating the district.
John Snyder with TOCH LLC filed the lawsuit seeking to stop the TID. Snyder and about two dozen other hotel operators and hotel owners vehemently opposed the assessment as it was making its way through the city approval process.
The plaintiffs have attacked the legality of the TID on several fronts.
In addition to arguing that the city had created an unconstitutional special law by setting the hotel room requirement at 110, they’ve also claimed that a majority of hotels in the district had objected to participating in it.
Since Morrissey based her summary judgment solely on whether the city could set the minimum number of rooms at 110, other arguments made by the plaintiffs could potentially be revisited when the case lands on District Judge William J. Musseman’s docket.
No court date had been scheduled as of Wednesday.
Morrissey retired from the court in March.
Kevin Canfield
918-581-8313
Twitter: @aWorldofKC
