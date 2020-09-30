City wins key legal victory in effort to establish Tourism Improvement District

The legal battle over the city’s Tourism Improvement District is headed back to Tulsa County District Court after the Oklahoma Supreme Court reversed former Judge Linda Morrissey’s ruling that the TID was invalid because it was created in violation of state law.

In a 5-4 vote, the Supreme Court ruled this week that the city was within its rights when it limited its TID to hotels with 110 rooms or more. The plaintiffs in the case, TOCH LLC, had argued that the statute establishing TIDs requires that all hotels with 50 or more rooms be included in the district.

State law “provides municipalities the authority and discretion to create hotel advertising improvement districts for any size hotel the municipality deems appropriate, so long as they have at least 50 rooms,” the court ruled. “City did not exceed the authority granted to it when it chose to limit the TID to 110 rooms or more. The district court erred in granting the summary judgment.”

The court's ruling marks a significant victory for the city, which has been defending itself against legal challenges to the TID since it was unanimously approved by the City Council in November 2018.