City water update: Waterline breaks dip below 100, but residents still being asked to conserve

City of Tulsa officials said they are still trying to increase storage tank levels due to the amount of water being lost throughout the water system and continues to implement operational changes necessary to replenish storage tank levels.

Residents are asked to continue to conserve water until the water situation fully stabilizes, the city said in a news release Sunday.

Nearly 50 crews were working Sunday to fix broken waterlines and restore service to those affected. Also Sunday, the City of Broken Arrow provided the City of Tulsa with up to four additional crews and other equipment to help repair broken waterlines.

As of noon, the city was working on 98 active breaks, shutting water off at 63 of those. Sunday was the first day in a week where waterline breaks in Tulsa have dipped below 100, officials said.

Water shutoffs were affecting 900 residents and 116 businesses as of Sunday afternoon. Since the onset of the cold weather event, the City has had a total of 311 waterline breaks, with 213 of those already repaired.

Additionally, the Tulsa Fire Department has responded to a total of 348 private waterline breaks.