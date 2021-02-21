City water update: Waterline breaks dip below 100, but residents still being asked to conserve

City of Tulsa officials said they are still trying to increase storage tank levels due to the amount of water being lost throughout the water system and continues to implement operational changes necessary to replenish storage tank levels.
Residents are asked to continue to conserve water until the water situation fully stabilizes, the city said in a news release Sunday.
Nearly 50 crews were working Sunday to fix broken waterlines and restore service to those affected. Also Sunday, the City of Broken Arrow provided the City of Tulsa with up to four additional crews and other equipment to help repair broken waterlines.
As of noon, the city was working on 98 active breaks, shutting water off at 63 of those. Sunday was the first day in a week where waterline breaks in Tulsa have dipped below 100, officials said.
Water shutoffs were affecting 900 residents and 116 businesses as of Sunday afternoon. Since the onset of the cold weather event, the City has had a total of 311 waterline breaks, with 213 of those already repaired.
Additionally, the Tulsa Fire Department has responded to a total of 348 private waterline breaks.
A voluntary boil order remains in effect for Tulsa water customers who have experienced low water pressure, are seeing discolored water, and those who have recently had water service restored after their water was shutoff for waterline repairs.
The private waterline breaks are another main contributor to water loss and the reason why the city is continuing to ask people to conserve water to protect storage tank levels.
Repairs are being prioritized based on when the waterlines are shut down. The city’s main focus is to repair waterlines and restore service to all affected customers, officials said.
To report waterline breaks, customers can call Water Dispatch at 918-596-9488 or Sewer Dispatch at 918-586-6999.
Additionally, customers can report waterline breaks via email, with no wait times, to waterbreaks@cityoftulsa.org.
Water stations and water pickup
Tulsa County residents that are homebound and who have their water shut off due to emergency service issues can call 211 and the “Be a Neighbor” organization will deliver water to their home.
In addition to River Spirit Expo and Tulsa fire stations, beginning Sunday afternoon, water trucks will be available 24/7 for residents at:
• LaFortune Park, 5837 S. Yale Ave. (next to the golf course)
• McClure Community Center, 7440 E. 7th St. (next to the tennis courts)
• TCC Northeast Campus, 3727 E. Apache St. (Lot 4-enter off of Harvard)
River Spirit Expo Hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
• To access the expo on Sunday, enter from the south main lobby at Gate 2 — parking will be available near the Tulsa Golden Driller
Starting Monday, Tulsa Expo Square water station operations will move to the Exchange Center
• To access the Exchange Center, enter from Gate 3 and proceed northeast — parking with be available south of the building and residents are asked to enter the South Main Lobby
• Hours will remain the same, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Tulsa Fire Stations Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• If you’re at a fire station, please be patient, as many firefighters are working on high levels of calls for service, the city said.
Residents must bring their own containers to all locations and masks are required.
Featured video
Photos: Tulsa's winter weather from above
Weather
Watch Now: Sledders take advantage of winter weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
A major winter storm blasted Tulsa on Sunday with snow and bitterly cold temperatures. Wind chill values were 12 degrees below zero in the are…
Photos: Tulsa firefighers battle a three alarm blaze next to Marshall Brewing Co.