 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City water lines taking the brunt of brutal cold

City water lines taking the brunt of brutal cold

{{featured_button_text}}

As the city works around the clock to fix water lines that have broken in the extreme cold, it’s offering a simple piece of advice to residents fretting that their water line could go next: keep your faucets open.

“I’ve heard people — they don’t really want to do that. Their water bill is going to go up,” Josh Bilby, Water Distribution Division manager, said in a prerecorded city interview. “Trust me, that little bit that you’re going to pay on your water bill is a lot cheaper than having to get a plumber out to fix broken or burst pipes in your house.”

Bilby encouraged Tulsans to keep more than one tap flowing — not dripping — to run both hot and cold water and to keep cabinets under sinks open.

The city has hired a contractor to work with city crews to keep up with the rash of broken water lines. As of midday Monday, the city had a list of about 60 lines in need of repair.

There are two primary reasons city water lines are susceptible to breaking in cold weather, city officials said.

The first is that many of the city’s water lines are made of cast iron, which is brittle, and become more so when freezing cold water runs through them. The second is that the ground contracts, or shifts, in extreme cold, causing pipes to move.

Bilby said the warmer weather expected over the weekend won’t necessarily solve the problem because water lines will shift again when the earth warms up.

“So we are preparing for this next weekend into next week for things to pick up,” he said.

The city had about 80 residents who lost water service Monday because of broken lines; most had their service restored by late afternoon, according to the city.

“If you have issues, call us,” Bilby said. “We are getting to those as quick as we can. … We can try to get water flowing. Sometimes we have had success doing that, but please, do not open your meter can and try to do anything.”

To report a water line break during business hours, call 311. After hours, call 918-596-9488.

The city urges customers to be patient because of high caller volume.

Watch now: Photos so far from the dangerous winter weather in Tulsa.

kevin.canfield@tulsaworld.com

Tips for protecting water lines

Prevention

Disconnect garden hoses; install covers on outside faucets

Insulate outside walls and unheated areas of your home

Consider weather sealing your windows

Let lines run

Open cabinets under sinks to allow warm air in

If pipes may be frozen

If the water is frozen on the customer’s side of the meter can; call a plumber to thaw your service line

Get heat to lines with a hairdryer or space heater (safely!)

Soak towels with hot water and wrap them around the pipe if you have another water source

If a pipe bursts

If your home has an independent/private shut-off valve, shut off the water.

If not, call the city of Tulsa at 311, or after hours call water emergency at (918) 596-9488.

Source: City of Tulsa

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Photos of a week of dangerous weather in Tulsa area

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Controlled power interruptions could affect Oklahomans, PSO says as cold burdens the grid
Local News

Controlled power interruptions could affect Oklahomans, PSO says as cold burdens the grid

  • Updated

The cuts would be put in place as a last resort, a spokesman said, and on a rotating basis for about an hour at a time. PSO serves more than 300,000 in the Tulsa metro and more than 562,000 statewide.

Photos: Winter storm blasts Tulsa

Winter storm hammers region with snow, dangerous cold

Mayor announces homelessness aid proposal amid criticism of city's handling of population under bridge

+3
Varied winter weather predictions for Oklahoma show 'it's a complicated profession,' meteorologist says
Local News

Varied winter weather predictions for Oklahoma show 'it's a complicated profession,' meteorologist says

  • Updated

“When we see ‘Uh-oh, this looks like a big one,’ we want to give people as much advance notice as possible,” said Rick Smith at National Weather Service, who points out dangerously cold temperatures are a certainty.

Wind chills of minus 20 degrees, nine inches of snow could prevent street clearings next week

Winter storm predictions prompt state of emergency for Oklahoma, Gov. Stitt says

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News