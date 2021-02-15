City water lines also suffering in brutal cold

As the city works around the clock to fix water lines that have broken in the extreme cold, it’s offering a simple piece of advise to residents fretting that their water line could go next: keep your faucets open.

“I’ve heard people — they don’t really want to do that. Their water bill is going to go up,” Josh Bilby, Water Distribution Division manager, said in a prerecorded city interview. “Trust me, that little bit that you're going to pay on your water bill is a lot cheaper than having to get a plumber out to fix broken or burst pipes in your house.”

Bilby encouraged Tulsans to keep more than one tap flowing — not dripping — to run both hot and cold water and to keep cabinets under sinks open.

The city has hired a contractor to work with city crews to keep up with the rash of broken water lines. As of midday Monday, the city had a list of about 60 lines in need of repair.

There are two primary reasons city water lines are susceptible to breaking in cold weather, city officials said.

The first is that many of the city’s water lines are made of cast iron, which is brittle, and become more so when freezing cold water runs through them. The second is that the ground contracts, or shifts, in extreme cold, causing pipes to move.