City wants people to submit 'Tulsa Thanks You' videos for health care workers

The city is looking for the public’s help in showing health care workers that the community is grateful for all of the work they have done to combat COVID-19 and care for those afflicted with the deadly virus.

The “Tulsa Thanks You” video project was one of two COVID-19-related initiatives announced by Mayor G.T. Bynum on Thursday. The other is a grant program that will make up to $6.5 million in CARES Act funds available to nonprofits that are assisting individuals and organizations affected by the pandemic.

Bynum asked Tulsans to send videos of appreciation and support for health care workers to the city’s website at www.cityoftulsa.org/tulsathanksyou.

“We are asking Tulsans of all ages and all languages to participate by submitting a 15-second thank you video," Bynum said. "Super easy, just take out your phone and shoot a quick video letting these folks know how much you love and appreciate them and how much you are grateful for the work they are doing.”

The videos must be submitted to the city by Feb. 5. Bynum said the city will share them on social media but also work with hospitals and other health care providers to broadcast them in their facilities.