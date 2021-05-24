City unveils details, video on resumption of Race Massacre mass graves investigation

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Researchers are expected to work from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The excavation and analysis of the site is being led by the University of Oklahoma - Oklahoma Archaeological Survey with oversight by the Tulsa Race Massacre Graves Investigation Public Oversight Committee.

Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors and Cardno have been hired by the city to assist with the excavation.

Mayor G. T. Bynum announced in late 2018 his intent to re-examine whether mass graves from the massacre exist.

Death certificates were issued for 37 people — 25 black, 12 white — killed in the violence of May 31-June 1, 1921, but reports from the very first indicated that the toll was actually higher and perhaps much higher.

The “original 18” included 13 identified victims and five unidentified. They are among the 37 for whom death certificates were issued following the massacre, so verifying the location would not add to the death count unless the remains of more than 18 people are found and can be linked to the massacre.

The city initially identified two other properties as possible mass grave sites — Rolling Oaks Memorial Gardens, formerly Booker T. Washington Cemetery, and property near Newblock Park.