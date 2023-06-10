PartnerTulsa is holding a public meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Greenwood Cultural Center, 322 N. Greenwood Ave., to discuss its plans for redevelopment of the southern half of the Evans-Fintube property north of downtown.

The economic development arm of the city, PartnerTulsa announced last week that it has ended negotiations with Team Alchemy to develop the 9-acre property, citing a material change in the development team and the company’s inability to maintain the requirements set forth for the developer in the original request for proposals.

The decision, recommended by Partner Tulsa Executive Director Kian Kamas and approved by Mayor G.T. Bynum, came four months after Team Alchemy informed PartnerTulsa that real estate development consultant Michael Collins and J.E. Dunn Capital Partners would no longer have predevelopment roles with Team Alchemy.

PartnerTulsa, which in a press release last week described the loss of the co-development partners as a “substantial risk to the project’s viability,” had given Team Alchemy until June 1 to secure new partners with similar experience, expertise and financial resources.

When Team Alchemy failed to provide that information to PartnerTulsa by the deadline, the city ended negotiations.

“Throughout this process we have engaged residents of north Tulsa and the community at large, and it’s important to have a discussion about what has changed with the Evans-Fintube project,” Kamas said. “This meeting will allow us to provide an update about what has happened to date and outline next steps.

“We hope that community members will welcome hearing from PartnerTulsa directly to ensure a shared understanding of the facts, process and rationale for the decision we made.”

Franchell Abdalla, who leads Team Alchemy, said city officials were asking for something they knew she could not provide because PartnerTulsa had not provided her with a redevelopment agreement.

“It is the most basic step in this process,” Abdalla said. “And because they would not provide me one, there was no co-development partner, no equity partner and no capital partner that would provide or even think about a partnership because there was no demonstration by the city or PartnerTulsa to do business.”

Team Alchemy’s proposal envisioned a multi-use development that would be built in multiple phases. Plans called for renovating the historic Oklahoma Iron Works Building to include retail, dining, a brewery, studio space and co-working space.

Phase 2 of construction was to be highlighted by The Beacon, a 42-story mixed-use structure.

For more information, including a detailed timeline of the Evans-Fintube redevelopment project process and a link to receive email updates on future developments, go online to www.partnertulsa.org.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.