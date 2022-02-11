City to consider two development proposals for mixed-use development on Evans-Fintube site

“Our commitment from the beginning has been to use this process as an opportunity to build capacity and create opportunities for local developers,” Kamas said. “For the team that is not moving on, we are planning to work with them on providing additional technical assistance and professional development opportunities.”

Kamas said that as TAEO looks ahead to creating and implementing the Kirkpatrick Heights Master Plan and other projects, “we really do want to see more local, and particularly local minority developers, succeeding and having the opportunity to lead on these projects.”

TAEO initiated a search for Evans-Fintube development teams in April and narrowed the field to four in August. A month later, the request for proposals was issued. The development teams have since been required to participate in two public meetings where they answered questions, heard input from the community, and shared their development ideas.

Kamas said the proposals presented by the finalists are quite different but share several critical qualities, including the financial wherewithal to execute the plans and an appreciation for the ideas and concerns of residents.