City to consider two development proposals for mixed-use development on Evans-Fintube site

The authority charged with spearheading the city’s economic development efforts is a step closer to selecting a firm to build a mixed-use development on the old Evans-Fintube property north of downtown.
Officials with the Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity (TAEO) said Friday that two development teams remain in the running for the project: Team Alchemy, led by BeGood Development and J.E. Dunn; and Greenwood Phoenix, led by E Smith Legacy, Rose Rock and Pivot Project.
The field of finalists had included four development teams, but L+M of New York and McCormack Baron Salazar of St. Louis withdrew from the process, and Twenty20 Management of Tulsa failed to advance after the review committee determined that the company’s final proposal lacked key elements required in TAEO’s request for proposals.
The next step in the process is to have the finalists present their proposals to the public in early March. The scoring committee will incorporate the public’s input into its final assessment of the proposals.
Kian Kamas, executive director of TAEO, said she was grateful for the work of all the development teams and that the city is committed to working with Twenty20 to help ensure that the company is in a position to vie for other development projects throughout the city.
“Our commitment from the beginning has been to use this process as an opportunity to build capacity and create opportunities for local developers,” Kamas said. “For the team that is not moving on, we are planning to work with them on providing additional technical assistance and professional development opportunities.”
Kamas said that as TAEO looks ahead to creating and implementing the Kirkpatrick Heights Master Plan and other projects, “we really do want to see more local, and particularly local minority developers, succeeding and having the opportunity to lead on these projects.”
TAEO initiated a search for Evans-Fintube development teams in April and narrowed the field to four in August. A month later, the request for proposals was issued. The development teams have since been required to participate in two public meetings where they answered questions, heard input from the community, and shared their development ideas.
Kamas said the proposals presented by the finalists are quite different but share several critical qualities, including the financial wherewithal to execute the plans and an appreciation for the ideas and concerns of residents.
“I would say both of them are heavily focused on mixed-use development and bringing a variety of activities to the site, really increasing the density of that area, creating connections from Evans-Fintube to the historic Greenwood District,” Kamas said. “Both of them are fairly substantial projects on the order of magnitude of $100 million-plus in capital investments.”
Friday’s announcement comes just days before next week’s official grand opening of the new USA BMX headquarters, hall of fame and Olympic-quality track. That facility was built on the north end of the 22-acre Evans-Fintube property, where the Fintube building once stood.
The Evans building — also known as the Oklahoma Iron Works Building — sits on the south end of the property and is the site TAEO is looking to redevelop.
Kamas and other city leaders had expressed hope that the Evans building, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, could be incorporated into the redevelopment of the property
Kamas said Friday that one of the remaining development proposals envisions saving the structure.
The final proposals will be scored by a group made up of TAEO staff and a 15-member steering committee that includes several north Tulsa residents and stakeholders.
The proposals will be evaluated on the following criteria: financial offer and terms (15 points); experience, qualifications and financial capability (10 points); ability to foster ownership, wealth building and economic opportunity (20 points); development concept (25 points); incorporation of public input and site history (15 points); and local participation (15 points).
TAEO officials said they hope to have the winning development team selected within 30 days after the final public meeting in early March.
A construction timeline has yet to be determined.
