City to begin improving 71st street in south Tulsa; lanes to close off and on for months

City crews on Thursday will begin a major construction project on 71st Street in south Tulsa that will affect motorists heading to Woodland Hills Mall and dozens of other businesses for the better part of a year.

Crews will replace sections of concrete on 71st between Mingo Road and Memorial Drive.

The street will be narrowed to a minimum of one lane in each direction, and left turns may be limited or restricted.

Work will be halted in November and December for the holiday shopping season, but the project will resume in January and last until spring of 2022, the city said.

"Whatever panels of concrete are broken, they are going to replace those," city spokeswoman Laura Weber said.

Work will start at Mingo Road and progress west to Memorial Drive. The intersection of 71st and Memorial — one of Tulsa's busiest — will also be affected.

Some work in the area was last done in 2014, Weber said.

"That's a heavily traveled area, so we do need to be doing maintenance pretty often," she said.