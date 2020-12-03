City shows continued improvement in 2020 Equality Indicators Report

The city released its annual Equality Indicators Report on Thursday, with Tulsa’s overall score improving over last year’s.

The report, first issued in 2018, looks at dozens of equality indicators, such as education, income and access to public transportation to compare groups likely to experience inequalities, such as racial minorities, to groups less likely to experience them.

The indicators are scored on a scale of 1 to 100, with 1 representing inequality and 100 representing equality.

The city’s overall score in 2018 was 37.07, and 38.22 in 2019. This year it increased again to 39.61. The 2018 and 2019 scores do not align with what the city initially reported because the scores have been adjusted to reflect changes in the indicators.

The increase in the city’s overall score is primarily the result of progress made in education, services and public health, according to a press release issued Thursday by the city.