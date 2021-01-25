City reorganizing economic development procedures with focus on shared prosperity and racial equity

It can be tough to get economic development projects done in Tulsa — even for the folks at City Hall whose job it is to make them happen.
If you’re exploring public parking options, you go to the Tulsa Parking Authority. If you’re looking for public financing options, you go to the Tulsa Industrial Authority. If you want to talk to the city’s chief of economic development, you head to the Mayor’s Office.
It’s complicated, time-consuming — and about to all go away.
City officials will announce Monday the creation of a single authority — yet to be named — to formulate and implement Tulsa’s economic development policies.
“The goal is to take all of these really powerful economic development tools that the city has and unify them in purpose and use,” said Mayor G.T. Bynum.
What makes the new authority significantly different from other development organizations, Bynum said, is that its mission will be to advance policies and projects that ensure shared prosperity and reduce racial disparities.
“I don’t know of any other economic development entity in the country — at least on the municipal level — that has that kind of focus and mission,” Bynum said. “That is the kind of city we want Tulsa to be. We want it to be a city where every kid in the community has a shot at a great life, and one of the big ways that you can impact that is with your economic development efforts.”
Cary Hirschstein, a partner with HR&A, the consulting firm hired by the city to assist in the reorganization, said there are few cities in America that have committed to making shared prosperity and racial equity the guiding principles of their economic development agencies.
“Prosper Portland is probably the strongest precedent, but it is meaningful that the city has taken this step forward to reinvent its economic development apparatus with this mission,” Hirschstein said.
The reorganization plan calls for merging the Mayor’s Office of Economic Development, Tulsa Industrial Authority, Tulsa Parking Authority and the Economic Development Commission into a single authority by amending and expanding TIA’s trust indenture.
The 13-member authority will include five trustees from Tulsa Development Authority, the mayor or his representative, and seven others. The mayor will appoint the authority members and the City Council will approve them. The authority trustees are charged with hiring an executive director.
Kian Kamas, the city’s chief of economic development, said the structural changes are all about approaching development differently.
“I would say old economic development would say, ‘Jobs created, announcement made, I am going to check that box,’ ” Kamas said. “The type of economic development we hope to pursue is to say, ‘We’ve created the jobs, but that’s not enough. We need to make sure that people have access to those jobs through transportation, and to go another layer deep and think about programs like Retrain Tulsa’” for job training.
That kind broader approach to economic development, Bynum and Kamas noted, has already begun in Tulsa.
The city is strongly encouraging applicants for its downtown revolving loans to include affordable units in their projects, and Kamas said her team considered far more than the perfect site when trying to woo Tesla to town last year.
“How are you ensuring that as you structure incentives that you think about the impact of a project like that on housing affordability or transit access from all areas of the city so that you are really addressing all of the policy impacts or the underlying economic drivers in the city?” Kamas said.
Since taking office in 2016, Bynum and his economic development team have focused on bringing new businesses into north Tulsa. They include Amazon, Greenheck Group and Muncie Power Products Inc. Muncie was the first tenant in Peoria-Mohawk Business Park at Peoria Avenue and 36th Street North.
To complement that project, the City Council recently approved a tax increment finance district for the industrial park that will fund $40 million for housing assistance, school support and other enhancements in the surrounding neighborhoods.
But even positive steps like that aren’t enough, according to Bynum.
“We need to have a system in place that continues to do that over the long haul, because you don’t correct a century of disparity in four years or eight years,” he said. “You have to establish a system that works and does that over the long haul.”
Part of the process moving forward will be to establish metrics to measure the city’s progress in reaching its lofty goals. Bynum and Kamas said some of those metrics already exist in the city’s Equality Indicators reports.
The most recent report found that residents of “north Tulsa are about half as likely to earn a living wage as residents of south Tulsa, and the median white household income is nearly twice that of black household income,” according to HR&A’s report. The report also notes that there are nearly twice as many jobs in midtown than in north Tulsa.
“There is definitely going to be a need for clearer data points that you can track on a more reliable and regular basis,” Bynum said. “Whether that is total dollar investment, or job creation, I think that will be something for the new authority to work out and for us to develop in that strategic planning process.”
A process, he stressed, that will look to ensure shared prosperity across the entire city.
“The purpose of growing our economy is to improve lives for everyone in our community,” Bynum said.
