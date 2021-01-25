City reorganizing economic development procedures with focus on shared prosperity and racial equity

It can be tough to get economic development projects done in Tulsa — even for the folks at City Hall whose job it is to make them happen.

If you’re exploring public parking options, you go to the Tulsa Parking Authority. If you’re looking for public financing options, you go to the Tulsa Industrial Authority. If you want to talk to the city’s chief of economic development, you head to the Mayor’s Office.

It’s complicated, time-consuming — and about to all go away.

City officials will announce Monday the creation of a single authority — yet to be named — to formulate and implement Tulsa’s economic development policies.

“The goal is to take all of these really powerful economic development tools that the city has and unify them in purpose and use,” said Mayor G.T. Bynum.

What makes the new authority significantly different from other development organizations, Bynum said, is that its mission will be to advance policies and projects that ensure shared prosperity and reduce racial disparities.