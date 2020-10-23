City removes street painting honoring veteran in south Tulsa neighborhood

"The hard part for me is I agree with the messages," Bynum said. "I have dedicated most of my time as mayor to working to make Tulsa a better city for Black Tulsans, and I believe that Black lives matter. Terry's been my friend for 30 years, and I have tremendous regard for his service to our country and a love for the American flag.

"The hard part is we have laws that say we don't allow messages to be displayed on city streets, period, unless they're authorized by the City Council. We as a city have to enforce that law regardless of how much we believe in the message or the noble intent behind putting it there on the street to begin with."

Michelle Brooks, spokeswoman for the mayor's office, said the city removed the mural after an inspector discovered it and emailed the street department.

Jim Heatherman said he is skeptical of that explanation because the mural has been a neighborhood staple for so long. The welcome home party that October became a recurring Memorial Day event to repaint and refresh the mural, which Heatherman said neighbors soon coined the "Party in the Sac."

"What's sad is we've been doing this for a long time," Heatherman said. "It's honorable, it's a good thing to do. Someone got angry at that, some probably very sad person got angry with it and decided to not allow us to do that."

Heatherman said the neighbors have no intention of repainting the mural in defiance, but are exploring ways to make the street more patriotic for next year's "Party in the Sac."

