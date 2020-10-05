City removes Black Lives Matter mural from site of Tulsa Race Massacre

The city of Tulsa removed a massive Black Lives Matter street painting Monday morning from the site of the 1921 Race Massacre, one of the nation’s worst episodes of racial violence.
The sign was painted by activists in the historic Greenwood District without the city’s permission just days before President Donald Trump’s June 20 rally at the BOK Center and just weeks after George Floyd was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis.
Streets and Stormwater Director Terry Ball said the work began about 4:15 a.m. Ball referred the question to the city’s communications department. The mill and overlay project had been scheduled, city officials said.
Within about two hours, the sign was gone after workers completed the milling, which involves grinding off the top 2 inches of asphalt. Ball said he expects repaving to begin Monday afternoon.
Here’s what the milling looks like. No one from the public is here. Most people I had spoken to expected work to begin around 7. @cityoftulsagov did not post a start time in its press release. pic.twitter.com/EdJBYFOODg— Kevin Canfield (@aWorldofKC) October 5, 2020
J.B. Weber-Neal was one of the first Tulsans, not counting media or road crew, to make it to Greenwood on Monday morning.
The president of the Greenwood Arts and Cultural Society arrived with a camera just before 7 a.m., almost 45 minutes after the lettering had been removed.
“I think they did it early because they knew there was going to be resistance to this,” Weber-Neal said. “They felt that the only way that they were going to be able to do this without anybody forming protests or things was to come out here and do this early.
“I think it’s a sad day in Tulsa.”
City councilors explored several options for retaining the sign but ultimately determined they could not do so without facing legal challenges and inviting more people to use the city’s streets as public canvases.
Mayor G.T. Bynum approached the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce to see if it would be interested in taking ownership of the street and assuming responsibility for the sign, but the offer was declined.
The time table for the milling and overlay project for the street, scheduled for spring 2021, was changed to remove the mural at no additional cost to the city.
Bynum has said he supports the sign’s message but cannot support keeping it on a city street.
“I fully support the display of this message on private property, as has already been done without controversy in a number of locations around the city,” Bynum said Friday.
City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper, Tulsa's only Black councilor, said last week the city had caved to pressure from bigots and racists.
“The city — because people were bitching, racists were calling elected officials and raising hell about it — said, ‘No, it needs to come up, it needs to come up now, it needs to come up now, it was done illegally, it was done illegally, blah, blah blah,’” Hall-Harper said. “And so Tulsa is the only major city in this country that said we have to remove it, as opposed to standing on the right side of history and saying, ‘This issue was more important than that.’”
Hall-Harper has said previously that she hopes to find a way to permit a Black Lives Matter street sign in the Greenwood District through the city’s Main Street program. The Historic Greenwood District was recently added as a program of the Oklahoma Main Street Center.
The Race Massacre occurred May 31-June 1, 1921. The official death count, based on death certificates and National Guard reports, is 37, but authorities said at the time that they couldn’t confirm that all deaths were accounted for.
Some estimate that hundreds of people were killed. Hundreds more were injured, and thousands were left homeless. The prosperous black business district on Greenwood Avenue was destroyed, as was much of the black residential area.
The yellow-painted Black Lives Matter lettering stretched for nearly 300 feet along Greenwood Avenue from east Archer Street north to the overpass of Interstate 244, an area once known as Black Wall Street before it was destroyed in the massacre.
"The first time Americans were terrorized by an aerial assault was not Pearl Harbor," a CBS News story says leading up to coverage this weekend of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
"Scott Pelley reports on a race massacre in which an estimated 300 people, mostly African American men, women and children, were killed, and aircraft were used to drop incendiary devices on a black neighborhood in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Greenwood Massacre of 1921 has been largely ignored by history, but Pelley finds a Tulsa community seeking to shed more light on what's been called the worst race massacre in history," a preview reads for a "60 Minutes" story airing 6 p.m. Sunday on CBS.
Context for viewers: Six airplanes circled the Greenwood area during the morning hours of June 1.
What they were doing, and why there were so many, has long been a matter of passionate debate. Many people believe they were used to shoot at people on the ground and bomb Greenwood.
Officials said the small craft, generally thought to be two-seat, single-engine Curtis “Jenny” biplanes, were merely keeping track of activities on the ground and relaying the information through written messages dropped in weighted metal cylinders attached to streamers.
To what extent this explanation was initially challenged is unclear, but in October 1921 the Chicago Defender published a story in which it said Greenwood had been bombed under orders of “prominent city officials.”
The story cited a Van B. Hurley, who the newspaper said had given a signed statement to Elisha Scott, a Kansas attorney.
Scott filed dozens of lawsuits on behalf of victims but doesn’t seem to have ever entered the Hurley affidavit into the record. There is no record of a Van B. Hurley living in Tulsa around the time of the massacre or that anyone by that name ever belonged to the Tulsa police force.
But that doesn’t mean the story did not have substance. Many people believed city officials were behind the burning of Greenwood, and the explanation that the squadron of planes was only used for surveillance struck some as suspiciously thin.
Certainly the planes had a great psychological impact on many. For example, Mary Jones Parrish wrote about them in her account, as did prominent attorney B.C. Franklin in his.
The Defender story said the planes dropped “nitroglycerin on buildings, setting them afire.”
But nitroglycerin is an explosive, not an incendiary. It is also highly unstable and dangerous.
That has caused some to speculate that something like Molotov cocktails might have been used, or “turpentine balls” — rags soaked in flammable liquid and wrapped around the head of a stick.
There are several practical reasons why trying to light and throw incendiary devices from an open cockpit airplane of that era would seem a difficult, dangerous and even foolish idea.
But that doesn’t mean it wasn’t done.
Tulsa Race Massacre / The Tulsa World Library: See all of the coverage of the race massacre in this special report.
