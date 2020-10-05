City removes Black Lives Matter mural from site of Tulsa Race Massacre

The Race Massacre occurred May 31-June 1, 1921. The official death count, based on death certificates and National Guard reports, is 37, but authorities said at the time that they couldn’t confirm that all deaths were accounted for.

Some estimate that hundreds of people were killed. Hundreds more were injured, and thousands were left homeless. The prosperous black business district on Greenwood Avenue was destroyed, as was much of the black residential area.

The yellow-painted Black Lives Matter lettering stretched for nearly 300 feet along Greenwood Avenue from east Archer Street north to the overpass of Interstate 244, an area once known as Black Wall Street before it was destroyed in the massacre.

Tulsa was home to one of the most prosperous African American communities in the country. Businesses flourished along Greenwood Avenue — dubbed Black Wall Street, according to tradition, by the great educator Booker T. Washington. Residential neighborhoods spread out in a bustling community of several thousand souls.