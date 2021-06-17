 Skip to main content
City plans to rename two parks to honor veterans, Native Americans
City plans to rename two parks to honor veterans, Native Americans

  Updated
In a move that "just makes a lot of sense," Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum on Thursday announced the city's plan to rename two well-known parks near downtown. 

The proposal would rename Centennial Park, which is wedged between the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 577 and American Legion Post 1 near Sixth Street and Peoria Avenue, to Veterans Park, making way for the current Veterans Park at 21st Street and Boulder Avenue to be transformed into a park honoring the land's rich Native American history. 

At that location, Dream Keepers Park would be almost catty-corner to Creek Nation Council Oak Park at 18th Street and Cheyenne Avenue, which memorializes the settling point of the Lochapoka clan of the Muscogee Nation after they were forced out of Alabama in 1836. 

The history of the Muscogee Nation and the history of Tulsa are one and the same, Muscogee Second Chief Del Beaver said, speaking on behalf of Principal Chief David Hill at the press conference. There's been greater recognition of that fact recently, Beaver said, and the move to rename the park is one more act of such. 

“We want to properly honor two communities without which we would not exist,” Bynum said, referring to Native Americans and veterans. “Not only will the parks’ names be a way for us to show our appreciation, but we hope, in both cases, these parks become a centerpiece for cultural activities, celebrations and educational programs in the future.”

The name Dream Keepers comes from an annual award given by the Greater Tulsa Area Indian Affairs Commission to citizens who exemplify strong character and have made a difference in their dedication to public service.

"If you want to talk about sacrifice, you don't have to look further than the American Indian or veteran," said Cheryl Cohenour, chairwoman of the commission. 

Joshua Stark, veterans chair for the city's Human Rights Commission and past commander of VFW Post 577, has been working to get Veterans Park moved to right across the street from the post for about four years. 

The low-lying island design of the park at 21st Street and Boulder Avenue isn't ideally accessible for veterans or supportive of heavy machinery and artillery equipment brought in for special events. 

Cohenour mentioned that if the name change is approved, improvements will be in order. Officials hope to include several public art pieces from local tribes and create a pathway that honors past recipients of the Dream Keepers Award, according to a news release. 

The renaming recommendation will be sent to the Tulsa Parks Board and the Greater Tulsa Area Indian Affairs Commission this summer before going to the City Council for formal approval.

The city hopes to formally rename the parks on Sept. 11 for Veterans Park and Oct. 11 for Dream Keepers Park, which is Native American Day in Oklahoma. 

