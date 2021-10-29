City planning upgrades at crosswalks along 15th Street after pedestrian struck, killed leaving fair

Street lights will soon dot five crosswalks along 15th Street after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle while leaving the fairgrounds earlier this month.
Jose Luis Calzada-Gutierrez, 51, was hit in a crosswalk just outside Tulsa State Fairgrounds’ Gate 8 on Sunday evening, Oct. 3, at Urbana Avenue.
The death of the father of three brought scrutiny to an area that often goes unnoticed in the background of seasonal events at the property, and police and city officials have looked into a wide range of contributing factors but say it's unlikely any will be pinpointed as the sole cause.
"In this case, there's not a smoking gun," said Lt. Justin Farley, supervisor of Tulsa Police Department's Riverside Division Selective Enforcement Unit.
However, a common denominator is the lack of lighting in the area. The crash occurred about 7:30 p.m., just after twilight ended, and in the absence of natural light, the area is almost tar-black.
Upon receipt of TPD’s traffic collision report, the city decided to partner with the Public Service Company of Oklahoma to install street lights on each side of the five crosswalks across 15th at Urbana, Sandusky, Quebec, New Haven and South Louisville Avenues. The installation will be at no cost to the city but will create new monthly energy costs, which will have to be added in budget allocations.
City officials have also proposed installing Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons, or RRFBs, at each crosswalk.
RRFBs allow pedestrians to push a button to make warning lights flash while they’re crossing the road. Tulsans might be most familiar with them from high pedestrian traffic areas, like Cherry Street and Brookside.
City Traffic Engineer Kurt Kraft said such inventions were not available in the early 2000s when the road was enhanced, but they're on their way to becoming an industry standard, usurping the old-style constant flashing warning lights, which drivers eventually ignore.
"This, they see it flashing and they think, 'Oh, there might be someone actually there in the crosswalk,'" Kraft said.
In an initial news release, police noted that Calzada-Gutierrez was wearing dark-colored clothing, which Farley said was not intended to place blame on the pedestrian but to support the statement that the involved driver couldn’t see him.
"It’s harder for the human eye to interpret the dark than anything that catches lighting or even a reflection of light," Farley said.
15th Street has a bit of a roll to it. The four-lane road with a wide, treed median carries drivers through slight dips and inclines over the crosswalks that connect the fairgrounds to an adjacent neighborhood. When installed during the road enhancement decades ago, the median was meant to give crossing pedestrians an island of safety mid-street, but it can also obscure pedestrians, Farley said.
Heading westbound on 15th Street just below the 40 mph speed limit — as was the SUV that struck Calzada-Gutierrez — one can suddenly find themselves upon the Urbana Avenue crossing despite a proceeding warning sign: the crosswalk is at the apex of a small hill.
The driver of the SUV was distraught, Farley said, and stayed at the scene to talk with police. He told them he was looking forward through his windshield and driving about 35 mph when he suddenly saw someone walking in front of his vehicle. He said he braked and swerved left to try to avoid hitting him, but at that point, it was too late.
A witness who was driving a car behind the SUV told police he saw the pedestrian and had hoped the other driver did, too, according to the report.
One working theory: A pillar of the involved car — the support that’s wedged between the driver’s side window and front windshield — coupled with the low light to create a blind spot on the vehicle’s approach of Calzada-Gutierrez as he crossed the street.
Tree overgrowth could have also contributed. Kraft said he drove the route the day after the crash to find vegetation was blocking some of the pedestrian crossing warning signs for westbound drivers. Crews have since trimmed back branches in the area, where engineers are also reviewing the speed limit, according to Kraft.
The timing of the lighting project is not set in stone, but city spokesman Carson Colvin said it will likely be in the coming weeks.
The crosswalks on 15th Street are on a long list of other areas in the city traffic engineers hope to update with RRFBs when funding is secured. A set runs about $20,000, making the estimated cost to upgrade the 15th Street corridor behind the fairgrounds $100,000.
Colvin said the city is currently seeking partial funding through a Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality grant that might fund at least two of the five locations.
