City planning upgrades at crosswalks along 15th Street after pedestrian struck, killed leaving fair

Heading westbound on 15th Street just below the 40 mph speed limit — as was the SUV that struck Calzada-Gutierrez — one can suddenly find themselves upon the Urbana Avenue crossing despite a proceeding warning sign: the crosswalk is at the apex of a small hill.

The driver of the SUV was distraught, Farley said, and stayed at the scene to talk with police. He told them he was looking forward through his windshield and driving about 35 mph when he suddenly saw someone walking in front of his vehicle. He said he braked and swerved left to try to avoid hitting him, but at that point, it was too late.

A witness who was driving a car behind the SUV told police he saw the pedestrian and had hoped the other driver did, too, according to the report.

One working theory: A pillar of the involved car — the support that’s wedged between the driver’s side window and front windshield — coupled with the low light to create a blind spot on the vehicle’s approach of Calzada-Gutierrez as he crossed the street.