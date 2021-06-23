City planning to begin collecting hotel assessment again Aug. 1

City councilors began the process Wednesday of reinstituting a hotel assessment to fund marketing efforts for city events and participating hotels.
The city has not collected the Tourism Improvement District assessment since mid-2019, when a Tulsa County District Court judge issued a temporary injunction halting collections.
The ruling was in response to a lawsuit by opponents of the assessment. The case was ultimately decided in favor of the city.
The 3% assessment on hotel room stays applies to hotels within the city limits that have 110 rooms or more.
The resolution approved by councilors Wednesday directs the city to file an assessment roll with the City Clerk’s Office and to set a July 21 date for a public hearing on the issue.
City officials said this week that the assessment is scheduled to be reinstated Aug. 1 and would likely affect 30 hotels.
The City Council approved the creation of the 30-year TID in late 2018, and the city sent out its first and only round of assessment bills in June 2019.
The city collected a total of more than $300,000 from 39 hotels, but the money was returned to the businesses after the injunction was issued.
The city previously has estimated that the assessment would raise approximately $3 million a year.
The City Council resolution creating the TID states that the funds can be used only for what could reasonably be “calculated to increase occupancy and room rates for the assessed properties as a class, including convention and tourism facility expenses directly related to such marketing services.”
City leaders have argued that the assessment is necessary to bring Tulsa’s marketing resources in line with those in cities of comparable size.
The two-year battle over the TID — which included appeals to the Oklahoma Supreme Court — came to an end in April when Tulsa County District Judge William Musseman granted the city’s request for summary judgment.
Musseman found that the TID was created legally by the Tulsa City Council and that it is constitutional and valid under state law.
The plaintiff in the case, TOCH LLC, had argued just the opposite.
TOCH LLC is made up of Brickhugger LLC and investors Neal Bhow, Lee Levinson and Bruce Taylor. Brickhugger principals John and Tori Snyder, along with their daughter, Macy Snyder-Amatucci, redeveloped the historic Mayo Hotel and the Detroit Lofts.