City planning to begin collecting hotel assessment again Aug. 1

City councilors began the process Wednesday of reinstituting a hotel assessment to fund marketing efforts for city events and participating hotels.

The city has not collected the Tourism Improvement District assessment since mid-2019, when a Tulsa County District Court judge issued a temporary injunction halting collections.

The ruling was in response to a lawsuit by opponents of the assessment. The case was ultimately decided in favor of the city.

The 3% assessment on hotel room stays applies to hotels within the city limits that have 110 rooms or more.

The resolution approved by councilors Wednesday directs the city to file an assessment roll with the City Clerk’s Office and to set a July 21 date for a public hearing on the issue.

City officials said this week that the assessment is scheduled to be reinstated Aug. 1 and would likely affect 30 hotels.

The City Council approved the creation of the 30-year TID in late 2018, and the city sent out its first and only round of assessment bills in June 2019.

The city collected a total of more than $300,000 from 39 hotels, but the money was returned to the businesses after the injunction was issued.