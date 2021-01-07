City planning officials to hold online public meetings to discuss infill, comprehensive plan and more

Tulsa Planning Office is seeking the public’s input over the next two months on a number of development topics.
The online meetings begin tonight at 6 p.m. with a presentation on and discussion of infill trends.
Information on all of the meetings, including starting times and links to access the meetings, are available at www.tulsaplanning.org.
Infill development refers to projects, typically in the core of the city, that are built on empty lots in developed areas or on a property in a developed area that has been cleared for new construction.
“We have some data that shows a lot more development in Tulsa now is infill,” said Tulsa Planning Office Director Susan Miller. “Over time, it’s increased because we sort of started building back in the interior.”
Miller said the city wants to discuss the best ways to communicate with residents about planned infill projects in their neighborhoods, what kind of development they want to see, and any other issues regarding infill that are important to them.
Other topics to be addressed during the online meetings are Missing Middle housing, Planitulsa (the city’s comprehensive plan), and Vibrant Neighborhoods Partnership workshops.
The Missing Middle meetings are intended specifically for residents of neighborhoods near downtown. The meetings will focus on potential changes to the city’s zoning code that would allow such housing and the barriers that will have to be overcome to do so.
“Missing Middle” refers to housing that is about the same size as detached homes but contains more than one unit, according to the Planning Office. For example, duplexes, town houses, and smaller-scale apartments and condos.
The Planitulsa online meetings will be an opportunity for residents to provide input as the city prepares to update its comprehensive plan. Multiple meetings will be held on a number of topics, including transportation, land use, economic development and transportation.
The Vibrant Neighborhoods Partnership brings together city departments, community partners and neighborhood residents to address pressing issues in a defined timeframe. The focus of the online workshops will be the recovery and revitalization of neighborhoods set back by the COVID-19 virus.
For more information, call 918-584-7526.
