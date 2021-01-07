City planning officials to hold online public meetings to discuss infill, comprehensive plan and more

Tulsa Planning Office is seeking the public’s input over the next two months on a number of development topics.

The online meetings begin tonight at 6 p.m. with a presentation on and discussion of infill trends.

Information on all of the meetings, including starting times and links to access the meetings, are available at www.tulsaplanning.org.

Infill development refers to projects, typically in the core of the city, that are built on empty lots in developed areas or on a property in a developed area that has been cleared for new construction.

“We have some data that shows a lot more development in Tulsa now is infill,” said Tulsa Planning Office Director Susan Miller. “Over time, it’s increased because we sort of started building back in the interior.”

Miller said the city wants to discuss the best ways to communicate with residents about planned infill projects in their neighborhoods, what kind of development they want to see, and any other issues regarding infill that are important to them.