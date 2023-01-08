City Planning Office to resume town hall meetings Thursday on PlaniTulsa update

The Tulsa Planning Office has announced the dates and times for the remaining town hall meetings on the city’s comprehensive plan update.

The next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Rudisill Regional Library, 1520 N. Hartford Ave., in City Council District 1.

The Tulsa Planning Office is hosting the open houses in each of the nine City Council districts. Thursday’s meeting will be the fourth.

Susan Miller, executive director of the Tulsa Planning Office, said the comprehensive plan — commonly referred to as PlaniTulsa — is more than 12 years old.

“So it needed an update,” Miller said. “It’s a broad plan that talks about future land use and the provision of services for that land use.”

In addition to providing a roadmap for the physical development of the city, the comprehensive plan also is used by the city to prioritize funding and operations needs.

Miller said the updated comprehensive plan includes input from a wide range of city service providers, including engineering, streets and storm water, and police and fire, all with the aim of incorporating their interests and concerns into the planning process.

“Really all of those other services that impact the city as well” were taken into account, Miller said.

She encouraged Tulsans to attend a town hall meeting to give their feedback and to ask questions about the comprehensive plan update.

“The open houses have stations that really represent the different chapters in the comprehensive plan,” Miller said. “So ... we encourage people to review the document online at tulsaplanning.org/planitulsa and review the parts that interest them, and then they can come to the open house and talk specifically to planners that are working in those areas.”

Paper copies of the proposed PlaniTulsa update can be viewed at the following Tulsa Regional Library branches: Rudisill, Zarrow, Martin, Hardesty, Maxwell Park, Kendall-Whittier, Brookside, Nathan Hale and Helmerich.

Tulsa Planning Office is also taking comments by phone at 918-579-9490. Callers are asked to note which chapter of the comprehensive plan they are commenting on.

Feedback can also be emailed to planitulsa@incog.org.

Here are the dates and times for the remaining town hall meetings on the PlaniTulsa update:

Thursday, 6:30-8 p.m., Rudisill Regional Library, 1520 N. Hartford Ave. (Council District 1)

Jan. 17, 5:30-7 p.m., Centennial Center at Veterans Park, 1028 E. Sixth St. (Council District 4)

Jan. 19, 5:30-7 p.m., Martin Regional Library, 2601 S. Garnett Road (Council District 6)

Jan. 24, 5:30-7 p.m., Hicks Park Community Center, 3443 S. Mingo Road (Council District 5)

Feb. 2, 5:30-7 p.m., Hardesty Regional Library, 8316 E. 93rd St. (Council Districts 7 & 8)

