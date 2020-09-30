 Skip to main content
City Permit Center closes temporarily following 'several' staff COVID-19 cases

The City of Tulsa Permit Center will be closed for about two weeks following the results of "several" staffers who tested positive for COVID-19, the city announced Wednesday. 

The closure, beginning Thursday and continuing until Oct. 19, is "out of an abundance of caution," the release states.

Residents may still use the online portal, bit.ly/TulsaTylerTech, for most permit applications and contractor licenses; new and renewals. 

"Commercial Priority review, Commercial Repair, Certificate of Occupancy, Residential Repair, and Demolition permit applications cannot be filed via the online portal," the release states. 

Those seeking a permit of the types listed above should email the application and plans to cotdevsvcs@cityoftulsa.org

For other permits, those who have not already may need to register through the online portal to create an account, and they are encouraged to include their contact information. 

"If a Permit Specialist has questions or needs further information, they will contact you," the release states. "A Permit Specialist will create an invoice residents can pay online and the specialist will provide plans electronically, either by email or through the permit portal."

Permits that were applied for in person can be picked up by calling 918-596-9456, and residents can make account deposits by mailing a check to the City of Tulsa Permit Center, 175 E. 2nd St., Ste. 450, Tulsa, OK 74103. 

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott 

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

