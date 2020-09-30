City Permit Center closes temporarily following 'several' staff COVID-19 cases

The City of Tulsa Permit Center will be closed for about two weeks following the results of "several" staffers who tested positive for COVID-19, the city announced Wednesday.

The closure, beginning Thursday and continuing until Oct. 19, is "out of an abundance of caution," the release states.

Residents may still use the online portal, bit.ly/TulsaTylerTech, for most permit applications and contractor licenses; new and renewals.

"Commercial Priority review, Commercial Repair, Certificate of Occupancy, Residential Repair, and Demolition permit applications cannot be filed via the online portal," the release states.

Those seeking a permit of the types listed above should email the application and plans to cotdevsvcs@cityoftulsa.org.

For other permits, those who have not already may need to register through the online portal to create an account, and they are encouraged to include their contact information.