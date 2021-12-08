City performance saw decline in 2021 Equality Indicators Report; minorities faced inequities during pandemic

The city released its annual Equality Indicators Report on Wednesday, with Tulsa's overall score declining since 2020.
The report, first issued in 2018, examines dozens of indicators, such as education, income, housing and public health as it relates to what groups are likely to experience inequities.
The indicators are scored on a scale of 1 to 100, with 1 representing inequality and 100 representing equality.
A new addition to this year's report was how the COVID-19 pandemic affected residents across social, economic and racial lines.
The city's overall score was 39.2 out of 100. Last year's score was 39.61.
This year, the highest scoring indicators were homelessness by veteran status with a score of 74, and business ownership by gender, with a score of 71. The scores represent the highest level of full equality in the report.
The lowest scoring indicators were payday loans and banks by geography, and food deserts by geography, both with scores of 1, which represent the highest level inequality.
“Our effort to position Tulsa as a globally competitive, world-class city through our work in economic and community development is helping shape the future of our city for the better,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a news release. “I’m thankful to have these indicators as a measure of where we were and where we need to be to achieve our goals, many of which are now being realized through a shift from siloed approaches to community-driven solutions."
The Equality Indicators Report focuses on six themes. Here are the scores for each theme:
• Services, 41.56: Down 1.89 points from 2020, up 4.78 points from 2018 baseline.
• Public health, 41.44: Down 2.33 points from 2020, up 1.56 points from 2018.
• Housing, 41.44: Down 0.78 points from 2020, up 2.78 from 2018.
• Education, 40.44: Down 5.78 points from 2020, up 2.78 from 2018.
• Economic Opportunity, 39.56: Up 3.11 points from 2020, up 2.33 points from 2018.
• Justice, 30.78: Down 0.78 points from 2020, down 4.56 points from 2018.
Some key findings from the COVID-19 Survey Impact Report indicated that minority populations struggled during the pandemic.
"More than 15 percent of BIPOC respondents and 16 percent of immigrant respondents reported that they were unable to pay their rent or mortgage on time, including 3 percent of BIPOC respondents and 2.5 percent of immigrant respondents who reported that they had been evicted or were facing eviction or foreclosure," the report stated.
The comprehensive report also noted that many immigrants with limited English proficiency "lacked access to reliable information about COVID-19" and at least some surveyed indicated that they did not have regular access to timely or accurate information in their preferred language.
Though the report acknowledged that local organizations are providing immigrants with assistance, more work could be done to support those affected.
"COVID-19 has certainly impacted Tulsa in ways we are working to address. Tulsans are resilient and I’m confident in our collective work to improve outcomes and individual and family stability," Bynum said.
The Mayor’s Office of Resilience and Equity is expected to host a virtual series review the results related to the 2021 report.
The web-based series is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Jan. 14.
Both reports, including graphs, infographics and tables, are available at tulsaei.org.