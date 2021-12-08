City performance saw decline in 2021 Equality Indicators Report; minorities faced inequities during pandemic

The city released its annual Equality Indicators Report on Wednesday, with Tulsa's overall score declining since 2020.

The report, first issued in 2018, examines dozens of indicators, such as education, income, housing and public health as it relates to what groups are likely to experience inequities.

The indicators are scored on a scale of 1 to 100, with 1 representing inequality and 100 representing equality.

A new addition to this year's report was how the COVID-19 pandemic affected residents across social, economic and racial lines.

The city's overall score was 39.2 out of 100. Last year's score was 39.61.

This year, the highest scoring indicators were homelessness by veteran status with a score of 74, and business ownership by gender, with a score of 71. The scores represent the highest level of full equality in the report.

The lowest scoring indicators were payday loans and banks by geography, and food deserts by geography, both with scores of 1, which represent the highest level inequality.