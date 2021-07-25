City officials explain how apartments like Vista Shadow Mountain can become uninhabitable

Regina Edwards enjoyed living at Vista Shadow Mountain Apartments — until she didn’t.

Edwards, 59, was one of more than 100 tenants at the south Tulsa complex who had until Friday to get out because conditions had gotten so bad the city wouldn’t let them stay.

“Like I said, I like it at the Vista, I like it out here,” Edwards said. “It’s just a lot of things need to be changed. First of all, they need to fix it up and get this mold out of here. A lot of people have had bed bugs, a lot of people have had mice, stuff like that.”

“Stuff like that” also included tenants living without walls and floors, and water being shut off for days at a time. At one point earlier this month, the entire complex was set to be shuttered if the owners did not pay a $108,000 past-due water bill.

They finally paid the bill, and the water stayed on. But then in came city inspectors, who cited the complex for numerous violations of the city’s building maintenance and fire codes and ordered residents out by Friday.

After five years, it was time for Edwards to pack up and leave.

“I’m just kind of excited to move, to just go, because I have had enough,” she said.