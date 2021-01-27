City officials cast doubt on chances for saving pedestrian bridge

Keeping the more than 100-year-old pedestrian bridge over the Arkansas River would require turning the clock back and making significant changes to the Gathering Place or to the river itself, city councilors were told Wednesday.
“If this was even considered it would have had to start in 2014-2015,” said Bill Smith, an engineer who has worked on the project for years. “We have gone way down the road from that.”
Smith explained that all of the federal permits required to do work in the Arkansas River — including the park’s bump outs and reconstruction of Zink Dam — were predicated on the understanding that a new pedestrian bridge would be built.
The city’s floodplain ordinance requires that any construction in the river be mitigated to ensure a zero rise in the water level.
“The problem with leaving any part of the pedestrian bridge in place is the new bridge has one less pier and the new piers are narrower,” Smith said during a council committee meeting. “So if you left any part of the existing piers in place, they are offset ... from the new piers, and therefore you are causing more obstructions as the flow is coming south and causing additional backwater.”
Smith said the only way to offset that would be to reduce the size of the Gathering Place bump outs (extensions).
More likely, he said, additional excavation of the river bottom downstream from Zink Dam and PSO would need to be done “in order to lower the water surface on the downstream side so there is a zero rise on the upstream” side of the new bridge.
Smith also noted that Oklahoma State Historic Preservation Office studies have determined that there is no longer any historical significance to the bridge because of changes that were made decades ago to transform it from a railroad bridge to a pedestrian bridge.
Demolition of the pedestrian bridge, which crosses the river at approximately 29th Street and Riverside Drive, is expected to occur within the next month, with construction to begin soon after. The project is scheduled to be completed in late 2022.
Councilors asked for Wednesday’s update on the pedestrian bridge in response to recent calls for the bridge to be salvaged. An online petition seeking an “official, impartial study” of the bridge has drawn nearly 1,700 signatures.
The man behind the petition, Jonathan Pinkey, said after the meeting that he would like to see the issue put on the City Council's regular agenda so the public can comment.
"That's been denied repeatedly," Pinkey said. "Tulsans haven't had any real say about the existing bridge. Ever."
Mayor G.T. Bynum told councilors the future of the pedestrian bridge has been the subject of public discussion since at least 2013, when the Arkansas River Infrastructure Task Force was convened to establish a plan to put water in the Arkansas River.
Initially the hope was to repair and enhance the existing bridge — including adding a second level — but the task force decided to build a new pedestrian bridge after a study commissioned by the city found problems with the bridge that called into question the long-term benefits of rehabilitating it, Bynum said.
“The basic response that we had from that engineering report was that the bridge that exists was a century old at the point, was not built with modern engineering technology, was not built to be a pedestrian bridge and had some maintenance work done on it since the 1980s mostly around the pedestrian aspect of it, but that essentially the cost to repair this bridge for it to be safe for people to use is going to be close to what it is going cost you to just build a new bridge,” Bynum said.
“And even if you do that, and you expend all those funds to repair it, you still will not have a bridge that is a good, long-term viable bridge.”
Bynum added that the task force's decision to build a new pedestrian bridge was discussed in their meetings and in public meetings leading up to the vote on the 2016 Vision Tulsa capital improvements package. The measure, which included $15 million for the new bridge, was approved overwhelmingly by Tulsans.
City Engineer Paul Zachary told councilors that the repairs that were proposed for the pedestrian bridge at the time “were not complete by any means” and that more money would have been needed to repair all of the problems identified in the study.
Officials told councilors that plans are in place to salvage some of the bridge so that pieces of it can be made available to the public as mementos.
Councilor Kara Joy McKee said it can be "painful to see something go that we love" but that she did not see a path forward for saving the bridge.
"I am enthusiastic about the new bridge," she said.