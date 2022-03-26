City officials acknowledge water bills can be confusing, but stand by their accuracy

Tulsans can expect their water bills to look different by the end of the year, one of several steps the city is taking to make them easier to understand and to improve the overall billing system.

City Finance Director James Wagner said the effort started in the fall after the city began receiving a higher-than-usual number of complaints from residents who said they either could not get through to Customer Care or had extremely long waits.

“So TMUA asked us if we could make some adjustments in the way we do things,” Wagner said.

The Tulsa Metropolitan Utility Authority, or TMUA, is a seven-member body that oversees the city’s water and sewer system.

Wagner’s report to the authority last week shows the city is still not responding to customer calls as quickly as it would like while call volume continues to be much higher than the city’s stated goal.

As of this month, Customer Care — or 311 — was responding to only 7% of calls within 45 seconds; the target is to improve that number to 85%. The number of calls to Customer Care, meanwhile, reached more than 38,000 this month; the city wants to see that figure reduced to no more than 25,000.

To address these issues — as well as the water cutoffs and other customer problems that precipitated many of the calls — the city plans hire 10 more customer service representatives and a supervisor who will be dedicated to assisting utility customers.

The city has already hired two temporary employees whose sole job is to help customers whose water service has been cut off or is about to be. In addition, notices are being hung on customers’ doors.

The city is also working on an automated system that would contact customers by phone.

Water bill changes

The pandemic has made life difficult for everyone. At City Hall, things were complicated even more by a ransomware attack early last year that shut down many of the city’s computer systems. For utility customers, that meant fewer payment options.

To help customers, the city stopped cutting off customers’ service for late payments, but that inevitably led to some customers having trouble paying their new, larger bills when the city began cutting off service again.

Add to that mess a new billing system — introduced by the city in May — and you have some understanding of what led to the increase in calls from the city’s 140,000 water customers, city officials said.

“Our billing people could add up the numbers and show a customer how we got to the number, but the average customer was having trouble with this,” Wagner said. “That was the feedback we were hearing from Customer Care.”

“So what we did is, we said, ‘Let’s just redesign the front page of the bill.’”

Many of the complaints the city has been receiving from water customers have been from the 1% to 2% who are on payment plans. The problem they’ve been experiencing, Wagner said, has to do with how the bill is laid out.

The biggest, boldest number on the bill, under “Total Due” high on the upper left-hand side, is for that month’s usage but doesn’t necessarily reflect everything a person owes. For those customers on payment plans, there is a “Next Installment” amount listed below, in smaller numbers.

And to add to the confusion, the due date for each amount is different. The new bill will have one clearly marked “Total Due,” with the monthly bill and installment plan amounts spelled out in smaller type. Both will be due on the same date.

“It’s correct,” Wagner said of the existing water bills, “but it is confusing, because why have two due dates? We finally agreed — forget about that, let’s align the two dates.”

Is your water bill accurate?

Clayton Edwards, director of the city’s Water and Sewer Department, says the city’s meter reader system is 99% accurate.

But he’s also heard from customers who don’t agree.

“I think part of it was, sometimes when we have to estimate the read, that could overestimate for that bill and that may be one of the reasons,” Edwards said. “And a lot of times there may be a leak in their system.

“Like the flapper valve in their toilets could be leaking, and they may not even have a clue that it’s leaking.”

Getting an accurate meter read — rather than an estimated read — begins with having enough meter readers. Edwards said Friday that 14 of the city’s 17 meter reader positions are filled, but the figure fluctuates and many of those who are on the job haven’t been there for long.

“The lack of meter readers does not allow us to actually read meters, so then those reads are estimated with the billing system,” Edwards said.

That leads to another question: How does the city “estimate” a customer’s water usage?

Utilities System Manager Troy Stafford said it’s all based on previous usage and the time of year.

For the winter months, for example, the city generally looks at the customer’s average usage for that time period over each of the last three years. And for estimates made during the summer months, the city bases the estimate on the average usage over the previous 12 months.

“Because, if they have irrigation systems, if they use more water in the summertime, that is a more accurate estimate, because it would include summer and winter months, and so you have a more rounded average because people don’t always water their lawns every year or every month,” Stafford said.

Stafford said it’s important for Tulsans to understand that their water meters work like an odometer, providing a continuous count of the number of gallons of water a customer uses. They do not stop and reset every month.

“We only bill the difference between this month’s read and last month’s read,” Stafford said.

Edwards said that is why the city can go back and accurately determine the actual usage for customers whose previous month’s bills were estimated, designations clearly marked as “EST” for estimated read and “ACT” for actual read.

Depending on whether the estimate was high or low, Edwards said, “you may get a credit or may be billed some more, but it will true up every time you get an actual read.”

Long term, the city plans is to go to an automated meter reader system. But it won’t happen overnight.

“Our plan is to replace all of our meters with AMR,” Edwards said. “And we are looking at a three-to-five-year program, at least. The quickest we can do it is five years.”

Tulsans who have questions about their water bill are encouraged to email the city at Tulsa311@cityoftulsa.org.

