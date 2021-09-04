City offices to be closed Monday for Labor Day

City Hall and other local facilities will be closed Monday for Labor Day.

Tulsa’s public safety and mission-critical operations, however, will operate as normal. Residents who need assistance with a water or sewer problem may call the following 24-hour emergency numbers: water, 918 596-9488; sewer, 918 586-6999.

Residential recycling, yard waste and bulky waste will be collected on Labor Day.

The city of Tulsa’s mulch site, 2100 N. 145th East Ave., will be closed Monday. It will reopen on Tuesday and resume its daily schedule of 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The city of Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter, at 3031 N. Erie Ave., will also be closed Monday. On Tuesday, the shelter will reopen for its normal schedule: Sunday, Monday, Friday and Saturday from noon to 6 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 2 to 8 p.m. The shelter is closed each Wednesday.

Tulsa Parks offices and community centers will be closed Monday, but the Mohawk Park and Page Belcher golf courses will be open, along with the Tulsa Zoo.

The Oxley Nature Center visitors section will be closed on Labor Day, but the trails will be open.

Tulsa Transit will not provide bus service on Labor Day.