City offices to be closed for Thanksgiving holiday

The city’s mulch site, 2100 N. 145th East Ave., will be closed Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

It will be open, however, on Saturday, and will resume its usual schedule on Monday: open every day from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. except for city holidays. Tulsa utility customers may drop off yard waste free of charge.

Tulsa park recreation centers, including the Oxley Nature Center Visitor Center, will be closed on Thursday and Friday, but the parks’ outdoor facilities, including Oxley Nature Center trails, will be accessible as usual.

Red Bud Valley Nature Preserve and trails will be closed Thursday and Friday and will reopen on Saturday.

The city of Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter at 3031 N. Erie Ave. will be closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday but open Saturday, Nov. 28. The shelter will resume its usual schedule on Sunday: open 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday and noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Mohawk Park and Page Belcher golf courses will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26 but open on Friday, Nov. 27. The Tulsa Zoo will be open on Thursday and Friday.

Tulsa Transit will not operate bus service on Thursday. Regular level bus service will resume on Friday, Nov. 27.