 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City of Tulsa's 10th annual food drive: Donations sought for Food Bank this year

City of Tulsa's 10th annual food drive: Donations sought for Food Bank this year

{{featured_button_text}}

The city of Tulsa is asking residents to contribute to its 10th annual “Stock the Station” food drive for Tulsans in need this holiday season.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s food drive will be held virtually.

Instead of dropping off nonperishable food items at city facilities, residents can make a monetary donation to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.

Donations can be made by going to bit.ly/StocktheStation. Contributors can click the “Give Now” button and then select the amount they would like to donate.

The Community Food Bank can turn $1 into four meals for Tulsa families. Through the end of the year, the George Kaiser Family Foundation will match donations to the food bank up to $150,000, the city said in a news release.

“Feeding America projects that because of the pandemic, one in five Oklahomans will experience food insecurity and one in three children will likely go to bed hungry,” the city said in the release.

“The devastating health and economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have hit so many of our friends and neighbors. We are seeing many more Tulsans in need of food assistance this year, and many are seeking help for the first time,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said in the release.

“The team at the city and the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma have gone above and beyond to coordinate this online alternative, and I want to thank our community for the continued support year after year by providing meals for Tulsa families in need.”

Since March, the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma has distributed 35% more food than it did last year during the same time, the release says.

“This annual drive the city of Tulsa puts together demonstrates that we all have to work together to help our neighbors struggling with food insecurity this time of the year,” said Lori Long, chief executive officer of the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.

The money raised during the drive will help buy food for the food bank’s 111 partner programs in Tulsa, the release said.

“We need your help to spread the word about the city’s annual food drive! Please share the Station Food Drive (YouTube) Video created by the city of Tulsa,” the release says.

Featured video

Gallery: Photographers find colors of fall foliage around Tulsa

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

No ICU beds available in Tulsa amid COVID-19 case spike
Local News

No ICU beds available in Tulsa amid COVID-19 case spike

  • Updated

"If there's a patient who needs an ICU bed, RMRS (the Oklahoma Regional Medical Response System) and the hospital would work in conjunction to find that patient a bed," a spokesman said of the situation in Tulsa. "They would work within the county to find an ICU bed. If there weren't any in the county, then they would just go further out until they found one.

Politics is behind lack of statewide mask mandate, Oklahoma health officials say as COVID-19 spike continues

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News