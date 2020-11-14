City of Tulsa's 10th annual food drive: Donations sought for Food Bank this year

The city of Tulsa is asking residents to contribute to its 10th annual “Stock the Station” food drive for Tulsans in need this holiday season.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s food drive will be held virtually.

Instead of dropping off nonperishable food items at city facilities, residents can make a monetary donation to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.

Donations can be made by going to bit.ly/StocktheStation. Contributors can click the “Give Now” button and then select the amount they would like to donate.

The Community Food Bank can turn $1 into four meals for Tulsa families. Through the end of the year, the George Kaiser Family Foundation will match donations to the food bank up to $150,000, the city said in a news release.

“Feeding America projects that because of the pandemic, one in five Oklahomans will experience food insecurity and one in three children will likely go to bed hungry,” the city said in the release.