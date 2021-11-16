City of Tulsa mulch site to reopen Wednesday following fire

The city’s mulch site will reopen Wednesday after a fire forced its temporary closure.

The mulch site at 2100 N. 145th East Ave. closed amid an increased need for tree limb drop-off following last week’s storms.

A relocated, temporary entrance will be a bit farther south with signs pointing out the change along 145th East Avenue, according to a news release.

Residents may also bundle limbs and branches and tie them into piles no more than 2 feet across and 4 feet long, weighing less than 40 pounds, and place them alongside their refuse cart on their regular trash collection day.

