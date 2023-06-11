A City of Tulsa swimming pool will be closed at least until Wednesday after a man reportedly drowned after entering the pool while it was closed early Sunday.

Whiteside pool will be closed at least until Wednesday "due to an unfortunate drowning incident overnight while the pool was locked and closed," the city said in a brief statement.

"An update will be provided of when the pool will reopen."

According to multiple broadcast media reports, a man in his early 20s was found dead after he reportedly entered the closed pool about 5:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The pool is located at Whiteside Park, just north of 41st Street, between Harvard and Yale avenues.