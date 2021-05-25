City of Tulsa, county announces Memorial Day closings

Many city of Tulsa and Tulsa County facilities will be closed for the Memorial Day holiday.

• City Hall and other city facilities will be closed Monday.

• City and county public safety operations will operate as usual.

• Tulsans who need help with a water or sewer problem can call for help 24 hours a day. For water service assistance, call 918-596-9488; for sewer service assistance, call 918-586-6999.

• The Tulsa County courthouse and administration building, as well as other county facilities, will be closed Monday.

• The City-County Library system will be closed Memorial Day.

• Refuse, recycling, yard waste and bulky waste will not be collected on Monday.

• Tulsa Transit will not provide bus service on Memorial Day.

• The city’s mulch site at 2100 N. 145th East Ave. will be closed Monday.

• The city’s Animal Welfare Shelter, 3013 N. Erie Ave., will be open on Monday during its regular hours.