City of Tulsa, county announces Memorial Day closings

Many city of Tulsa and Tulsa County facilities will be closed for the Memorial Day holiday.
• City Hall and other city facilities will be closed Monday.
• City and county public safety operations will operate as usual.
• Tulsans who need help with a water or sewer problem can call for help 24 hours a day. For water service assistance, call 918-596-9488; for sewer service assistance, call 918-586-6999.
• The Tulsa County courthouse and administration building, as well as other county facilities, will be closed Monday.
• The City-County Library system will be closed Memorial Day.
• Refuse, recycling, yard waste and bulky waste will not be collected on Monday.
• Tulsa Transit will not provide bus service on Memorial Day.
• The city’s mulch site at 2100 N. 145th East Ave. will be closed Monday.
• The city’s Animal Welfare Shelter, 3013 N. Erie Ave., will be open on Monday during its regular hours.
• Oxley Nature Center’s visitor center will closed Memorial Day, but the trails will be open. Redbud Valley Nature Preserve will be closed Monday.