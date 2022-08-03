 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

City of Tulsa Animal Welfare celebrates wave of adoptions; shelter still needs support, leaders say

  • Updated
  • 0

City of Tulsa Animal Welfare has alleviated some of the shelter's overpopulation, with 112 adoptions in five days, but they still need help with pets arriving daily.

On July 28, the city's shelter was at 156% of its capacity and facing some tough decisions regarding euthanasia for space if the canine adoptions didn't increase immediately. In the next five days, 112 pets were adopted.

Executive Director of Oklahoma Alliance for Animals Erin Shackelford said "it was a sense of urgency" that contributed to the large number of adoptions.

"I think waiving adoption fees helped, but also offering the doggie goodie bag for all adopted dogs through Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was another big appeal for people considering adoption," Shackelford said.

There were 83 dogs, 28 cats and one rabbit adopted from Tulsa Animal Welfare with the help of Oklahoma Alliance for Animals, community partners, news and social media. 

People are also reading…

"Getting the word out through some other channels, involving the media really helped let the community know about the the immense need for adoptions that are in the city shelter," Shackelford said.

Oklahoma Alliance for Animals collaborated with Tulsa Animal Welfare to save animals lives, but adoptions are still needed to support the city of Tulsa shelter.

More than 100 dogs and 20 cats are available for adoption at Tulsa Animal Welfare, according to Shackelford.

"If they're not being adopted or moved out, then then (euthanasia) becomes a real threat again," she said

Because Tulsa Animal Welfare is an open-intake, managed-admission shelter, staff are constantly dealing with new animals coming in daily.

"They are overcapacity and short-staffed most of the time, but they don't turn people away," Shackelford said.

A nationwide pet adoption drive called Clear the Shelters began Aug. 1, she said, with a push from NBC and Telemundo stations. 

"Always encourage people to adopt from rescues and shelters versus buying pets," Shackelford said. "If you're not able to adopt right now, all of our rescues and even Tulsa Animal Welfare accept fosters, so you can foster a dog or cat temporarily until they find their forever home."

Another thing that specifically pet owners can do to help prevent overpopulation of animals in our community is to spay and neuter their pets. Oklahoma Alliance for Animals offers low-cost spay and neuter services.

"Encouraging everyone to spay and neuter is a key and helping reduce the overpopulation issues that we have here in our city and across the state," Shackelford said.

Video: 10 things to know when fostering a pet

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

Did you find an animal?

Consider looking for the owner first; many pets are found within a short distance of where they went missing. Note: Most “stray” pet cats aren’t actually lost, and some indoor-outdoor cats have collars with GPS trackers. Those that seem comfortable outside probably live nearby. 

No ID tags or microchip? Try posting a picture on a local neighborhood social media group with the location found and contact info. Those who are fostering a found animal may receive some free supplies from Oklahoma Alliance for Animals; those who are unable to foster may contact Tulsa Animal Welfare at 918-596-7387 to make a drop-off appointment.

An animal that is severely sick or injured may be taken to Tulsa Animal Welfare without a drop-off appointment.

Source: Oklahoma Alliance for Animals

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kenya: Voters hope for way out of crisis after polls

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert