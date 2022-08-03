City of Tulsa Animal Welfare celebrates wave of adoptions; shelter still needs support, leaders say

City of Tulsa Animal Welfare has alleviated some of the shelter's overpopulation, with 112 adoptions in five days, but they still need help with pets arriving daily.

On July 28, the city's shelter was at 156% of its capacity and facing some tough decisions regarding euthanasia for space if the canine adoptions didn't increase immediately. In the next five days, 112 pets were adopted.

Executive Director of Oklahoma Alliance for Animals Erin Shackelford said "it was a sense of urgency" that contributed to the large number of adoptions.

"I think waiving adoption fees helped, but also offering the doggie goodie bag for all adopted dogs through Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was another big appeal for people considering adoption," Shackelford said.

There were 83 dogs, 28 cats and one rabbit adopted from Tulsa Animal Welfare with the help of Oklahoma Alliance for Animals, community partners, news and social media.

"Getting the word out through some other channels, involving the media really helped let the community know about the the immense need for adoptions that are in the city shelter," Shackelford said.

Oklahoma Alliance for Animals collaborated with Tulsa Animal Welfare to save animals lives, but adoptions are still needed to support the city of Tulsa shelter.

More than 100 dogs and 20 cats are available for adoption at Tulsa Animal Welfare, according to Shackelford.

"If they're not being adopted or moved out, then then (euthanasia) becomes a real threat again," she said

Because Tulsa Animal Welfare is an open-intake, managed-admission shelter, staff are constantly dealing with new animals coming in daily.

"They are overcapacity and short-staffed most of the time, but they don't turn people away," Shackelford said.

A nationwide pet adoption drive called Clear the Shelters began Aug. 1, she said, with a push from NBC and Telemundo stations.

"Always encourage people to adopt from rescues and shelters versus buying pets," Shackelford said. "If you're not able to adopt right now, all of our rescues and even Tulsa Animal Welfare accept fosters, so you can foster a dog or cat temporarily until they find their forever home."

Another thing that specifically pet owners can do to help prevent overpopulation of animals in our community is to spay and neuter their pets. Oklahoma Alliance for Animals offers low-cost spay and neuter services.

"Encouraging everyone to spay and neuter is a key and helping reduce the overpopulation issues that we have here in our city and across the state," Shackelford said.

