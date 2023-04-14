OWASSO — A military widow’s heartfelt words to her late husband moved a large crowd to tears Thursday.

“You are incredibly missed. You’re incredibly loved, and you will never be forgotten,” Oklahoma Air National Guard 2nd Lt. Kristie Roberts said.

Her sentiments to her late husband, Tech. Sgt. Marshal Roberts, came during a dedication ceremony at Tulsa Tech to rename the Owasso post office after the fallen veteran.

She was accompanied by friends and family, along with city leaders, state dignitaries and members of the Tulsa-based 138th Fighter Wing, who gathered to pay tribute to Marshal Roberts, killed at age 28 while deployed overseas in March 2020.

The event, hosted by U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern’s office, commemorated the rebranding of the local postal facility as the “Technical Sergeant Marshal Roberts Post Office Building.”

“I was moved to do something, take whatever action I could do … to honor Marshal’s memory and to ensure that his name lived on the minds of his community,” Hern said. “Marshal’s devotion to this country and to his fellow airmen place him at the ranks of our most exceptional patriots.”

House Resolution 1298, signed into law by President Joe Biden in June 2022, pays homage to Marshal Roberts’s sacrifice, which came in the line of indirect enemy fire while he was stationed at Camp Taji in Iraq on March 11, 2020.

Serving with the 219th Engineering Installation Squadron, Roberts was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve about 20 miles north of Baghdad when his unit was hit with a rocket attack.

The engagement claimed Roberts’ life and that of another American soldier, along with a United Kingdom service member and two Iraqi Security Forces members. Fourteen others, including Oklahoma’s Tech. Sgt. Ariel E. White, were wounded.

Owasso’s newly rebranded post office, located at 1233 N. Cedar St., will now serve as a namesake for Roberts — an honor that struck an emotional chord with Diane Ingland, acting district manager for the U.S. Postal Service.

“The stories that were shared in his remembrance is just testimony of a man of character, a man who was selfless and man who had courage,” Ingland said. “He’s a true American hero who laid down his life in defense of this nation.”

Owasso Mayor Kelly Lewis added: “We must remember that when Tech. Sgt. Roberts chose to fulfill that calling, he made the highest sacrifice. I’m so grateful to honor his memory, and I’m so grateful to the family, as well.”

Several other dignitaries spoke at Thursday’s ceremony, including Chief Master Sgt. Derrick Hildebrant, Cherokee Nation Tribal Councilor Keith Austin and Tulsa County Commissioner Stan Sallee.

The new plaque, which will be affixed to the post office, reads: “This building is named in honor of Technical Sergeant Marshal Roberts by an act of Congress public law, 117-143, June 16, 2022.”

Since his death, Marshal’s name has lived on through the inspirational efforts of others. The Oklahoma Air National Guard in March 2021, for example, dedicated a facility at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base in his remembrance. Eight months later, a 4-mile stretch of Oklahoma 20 between Owasso and Claremore adopted the fallen soldier’s name.

“The city of Owasso held a very special place in Marshal’s heart, and I know it made a meaningful impact in shaping the man that he was and remains in our hearts,” Kristie Roberts said.

