City of Hominy continues to request water conservation as hunt for leaks continues

City of Hominy officials continue to ask utility customers to conserve water after low water pressure issues caused service interruptions across town, including a nearby state prison.
As the city and the rest of the state continues to recover from the record cold-snap earlier this month, Hominy City Manager Jimmie Ratliff said in a Facebook Live post Wednesday that service conditions had improved enough to likely return the Dick Conner Correctional Center to full water service by Thursday.
The city of about 3,500 located in Osage County has been battling low water storage levels since last week when record low temperatures hit the state, causing water lines across the city to break or leak.
The low water pressure forced the city to cut off water service to the Dick Conner Correctional Center on Thursday, leaving prison officials to seek other sources for water.
“We are in dire straits,” Ratliff said in a Facebook post last week. “We are really at the point where we have no other option.”
The city was able to restore partial service to the prison on Friday, Ratliff said.
He said the prison notified the city that it had obtained some water service from a nearby rural water district.
Since then, city officials slowly have been able to gain some additional water storage, enabling water service to be restored incrementally to the prison.
On Saturday, the city manager said the prison had been restored to about 25% of its normal water usage levels.
The state prison, which houses about 1,200 mostly medium security inmates, is currently receiving water at 50% of capacity, permitting inmates to shower, Ratliff said Wednesday.
He said the prison warden had told him that prisoners were taking showers in shifts to avoid taxing the city water system.
Earlier increases in water pressure to the prison permitted officials to run the boilers to heat the facility and prepare meals, Ratliff said in a Sunday Facebook Live post.
The city’s water storage tank had about eight feet of water in it as of Wednesday evening, Ratliff said in his video.
The tank normally holds up to about 30 feet of water, Ratliff said earlier.
Ratliff could not be reached for comment.
Multiple messages left for Department of Corrections spokespersons were not returned by press time.
