City of Broken Arrow to hold online surplus auction beginning Friday

BROKEN ARROW — The city of Broken Arrow will hold an online surplus auction from Friday to Jan. 18.

Bargain hunters interested in obtaining used cars, utility trucks, a backhoe, a bucket truck, mowers, electronics and more can find a list of more than 150 items for sale on the city’s website at www.brokenarrowok.gov/auction.

The auction will be held from 3 p.m. Friday through 4 p.m. Jan. 18.

Photos and more details will be available soon on the auction site: bit.ly/publicsurplus.

Interested bidders may view the items in person before placing a bid. Instructions for scheduling an appointment can be found with the item’s detailed information on the auction website.

Once the online auction begins, bidders will have 10 days to participate. The winning bidders must claim their items at the city’s warehouse, 1700 W. Detroit St.

“The surplus property and equipment has outlived its usefulness to the city,” the city said in a news release.