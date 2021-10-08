City of Broken Arrow purchases 90 acres for future Innovation District

The city of Broken Arrow is moving forward with plans for its future Innovation District.
Mayor Debra Wimpee on Friday signed closing papers on the purchase of 90 acres of land in southwest Broken Arrow, which the city plans to use as the site of the new high-tech district that city leaders hope will bring high-paying jobs to the area, the city announced in a news release
The land is south of Florence Street between Olive and Aspen avenues and will eventually feature a mixed-use development with residential, commercial, and educational components while focusing on high-paying career opportunities.
“This is an exciting day for Broken Arrow,” Wimpee said. “This initiative began four years ago, and with the acquisition of the land today, the strategic economic opportunities that have been discussed, feel more real than ever before.”
The Innovation District will be a collaborative effort for developers, local businesses, the Broken Arrow Economic Development Corp., the city of Broken Arrow, and public and higher education to create a pipeline to keep locally grown talented individuals in Broken Arrow, the news release states.
“The Innovation District is an investment into the future of Broken Arrow,” said Jennifer Conway, president and CEO of the Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce and EDC. “Our goal is to work with our private and public partners to develop a thriving ecosystem of economic growth and innovation while creating new jobs for our citizens.”
Broken Arrow City Manager Michael Spurgeon said it will take some time for buildings to start appearing on the land.
“Now that the City owns the property, we will have the opportunity to begin some of the infrastructure — water, sewer, roads, that sort of thing — to lay the groundwork on what we believe will be a cornerstone of amazing growth for future generations here in Broken Arrow,” Spurgeon said.
The Innovation District project started four years ago under the direction of former mayor Craig Thurmond.
Broken Arrow Economic Development Corporation (BAEDC) has been laying the foundation for the Innovation District since voters approved infrastructure improvements in the 2018 general obligation bond.
The city honed in on the 90-acre land in March after deliberating on three different areas in south Broken Arrow.
The $5 million cost of the land purchase was paid with proceeds from the Broken Arrow Economic Development Authority’s South BA tax increment financing district, which the city created to fund development projects.
