City of Broken Arrow purchases 90 acres for future Innovation District

The city of Broken Arrow is moving forward with plans for its future Innovation District.

Mayor Debra Wimpee on Friday signed closing papers on the purchase of 90 acres of land in southwest Broken Arrow, which the city plans to use as the site of the new high-tech district that city leaders hope will bring high-paying jobs to the area, the city announced in a news release

The land is south of Florence Street between Olive and Aspen avenues and will eventually feature a mixed-use development with residential, commercial, and educational components while focusing on high-paying career opportunities.

“This is an exciting day for Broken Arrow,” Wimpee said. “This initiative began four years ago, and with the acquisition of the land today, the strategic economic opportunities that have been discussed, feel more real than ever before.”

The Innovation District will be a collaborative effort for developers, local businesses, the Broken Arrow Economic Development Corp., the city of Broken Arrow, and public and higher education to create a pipeline to keep locally grown talented individuals in Broken Arrow, the news release states.