City looking at potential $10 million revenue shortfall in fiscal year 2022

City leaders have about two months to figure out how to fill a projected hole in the 2022 fiscal year general fund budget that could reach as much as $10 million.

What makes that task even more daunting than it sounds is that after the tumult and uncertainty of the current fiscal year, in which the city is using $9.4 million in fund balance to offset a revenue shortfall, Mayor G.T. Bynum’s administration is determined to avoid dipping into reserve funds again to balance next year’s budget.

It’s an approach city Finance Director James Wagner calls “structural balance.”

“When we started FY 20 (in July 2019), we had $10 million worth of fund balance,” Wagner said.

By the end of this fiscal year, that figure is projected to be approximately $2 million. The city has a $19.7 million operating reserve it can use for natural disasters like last week’s snow storms and freezing temperatures.

“It really underscores the reason we need to align the revenues and the expenses now because we are at the point where we really can’t keep using fund balance this way,” Wagner said.