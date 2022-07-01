City investment in golf courses beginning to pay off, golfers say

Daniel Massey on Thursday hit his drive on hole No. 5 at Stone Creek Golf Course about 100 yards from the pin.

Not a bad shot. But the big news was where the ball landed — on grass.

Just a few months ago, the landing area was a barren patch of compact soil, thanks to nearby trees that blocked the sunlight.

The trees are gone now, and the grass is growing. For golfers like Massey, that’s good news.

“I think they are going in the right direction. I would say right now playability is a lot better … there is a big difference,” said Massey, who owns a home next to the golf course.

That’s just the kind of feedback Randy Heckenkemper was hoping to hear from golfers at Stone Creek and Olde Page, the two city-owned golf courses at Page Belcher.

Heckenkemper, widely regarded as one of the top golf course designers in the state, is part of a Citizens Golf Advisory Committee that worked with the city over the past three months to make $500,000 in course improvements at Page Belcher.

“We have made a transformational change already here and that was just with a little bit of money,” Heckenkemper said. “It is to kick start us but we have to keep building on the momentum.”

Heckenkemper’s plan was always simple: Remove the trees that create the shade that prevents the grass from growing, and the place will blossom. And it has.

“As of Saturday, our project will be over,” he said. “We will have sodded 6½ acres of sod, we will have removed 160 trees, we will have repaired a couple of areas of horribly broken cart paths, and we have probably trimmed another 50 to 100 trees.

“And then a lot of sprinkler heads have been raised and adjusted and stuff.”

The $500,000 investment is the first step in an ambitious plan by the city and the Citizens Golf Advisory Committee to restore the city’s golf courses — which also include 36 holes at Mohawk Park — to their former status as among the best municipal courses in the state.

That starts with providing adequate funding for maintenance. The improvements at Page Belcher were paid for with greens fees from 2020 and 2021, when COVID-19 drove the public outdoors for recreational opportunities.

Heading into fiscal year 2023, which began Friday, the city — through Troon Golf Management, the private entity that operates the city’s golf course — will allocate $800,000 more for golf course maintenance than it did in FY 2022.

A lot of that increased investment, Heckenkemper said, will go to keep the golf courses watered and fertilized over the scorching summer months — basic maintenance that has been neglected for years.

“It’s not going to be a swamp out here, but you have got to adequately water,” he said.

To help raise the revenue it will need to properly maintain its golf courses long term, the city increased its greens fees by $5 on Friday.

Ken MacLeod, publisher of Golf Oklahoma Magazine and a Citizens Golf Advisory Committee member, said anything that helps the city fund ongoing maintenance and improvements will be helpful.

“We had gotten to a point where it needed significant upgrades, and this is just the first step in trying to rectify that and go forward with a plan to have better support from the city,” MacLeod said.

That support also includes a commitment to provide the golf courses with $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding if the Citizens Golf Advisory Committee can raise $1 million in private dollars.

Heckenkemper said they’re nearly halfway there, thanks to generous local golfers and a $250,000 donation from the PGA of America’s nonprofit PGA Reach Foundation.

“I got a check this week from a golf league that has 24 players,” he said. “They pay dues, and they told me, ‘Look, we have always complained about the conditions, and now that you are making improvements, we want to be part of the solution.’”

The $2 million would be used to make improvements at both Page Belcher and Mohawk Park golf courses, and Heckenkemper already has a long, detailed list of what needs to be done: adding sod, renovating bunkers, upgrading irrigation and drainage systems, repairing cart paths, and trimming more trees.

But they need another half million dollars to reach their goal. Tax-deductible donations can be made at tulsacf.org/golf.

“We have two tee times every Saturday and Sunday morning,” MacLeod said. “These guys are elated with what’s happened, and that is what I wanted to see was the reaction of golfers who believe in Page Belcher and have been long-time supporters.

“I think the regulars are thrilled with the changes … what we need to do is get that word out.”

